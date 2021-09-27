South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 27, 2021

After a couple of big wins this past weekend, there are two new #1 ranked teams in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.

Madison has taken the top spot in the Class 11A rankings after defeating former #1 Canton 30-14 last weekend. Madison is now 5-0 on the season. The other #1 change comes in 9B where 5-0 Avon has taken the top spot after defeating Gayville-Volin 36-32.

There were no changes in the 11AAA ranks this week. Harrisburg remains the favorite after a win over Roosevelt. Brandon Valley is also undefeated at 5-0 with a big game this week against #4 Lincoln on the horizon.

Tea Area continues to impress in 11AA as a second-half outburst led them to a 44-13 win over Watertown at home. The Titans will head out west to Douglas this week. Pierre remains ranked second in 11AA with Brookings right behind them.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Harrisburg (22) 5-0 123 1 Brandon Valley (3) 5-0 101 2 Jefferson 4-1 69 3 Lincoln 4-1 56 4 Washington 2-3 23 5

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.

Class 11AA

Tea Area (22) 5-0 122 1 Pierre (3) 4-1 101 2 Brookings 4-1 77 3 Yankton 2-3 25 5 Aberdeen Central 3-2 24 4

Receiving votes: Huron 17, Watertown 9.

Class 11A

Madison (23) 5-0 123 2 Canton (2) 4-1 96 1 Dell Rapids 4-1 77 3 West Central 4-1 54 4 SF Christian 3-2 15 RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 8, Tri-Valley 2.

Class 11B

Winner (25) 6-0 125 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 91 2 Sioux Valley 4-1 77 3 T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-1 26 T5 T4. Groton Area 5-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 5, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Hanson (23) 5-0 123 1 Platte-Geddes 4-1 83 3 Florence/Henry (2) 6-0 73 4 Chester Area 4-1 48 5 Parkston 4-2 17 RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 12, Garretson 7, Canistota/Freeman 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 3, Lyman 1.

Class 9A

De Smet (22) 6-0 119 1 Howard (1) 6-0 98 2 Herreid/Selby Area (1) 6-0 76 3 Wall (1) 6-0 54 5 Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 15 4

Receiving votes: Castlewood 13.

Class 9B

Avon (21) 5-0 121 3 Faulkton Area (3) 5-1 97 2 Gayville-Volin (1) 3-1 79 1 Potter County 5-1 51 5 Hitchcock-Tulare 4-2 18 RV

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.