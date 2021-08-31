South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for Week of August 30, 2021

We're hoping that by the time this poll comes out next week that the Dakota Bowl game between Roosevelt and O'Gorman has concluded.

Dakota Bowl has been postponed twice due to weather. The Knights lead the Rough Riders 7-6 with the second half left to be played. They will take the field again on Tuesday (August 31) afternoon at 4:00 PM to play out the rest.

Tea Area made an impressive debut in Class 11AA last week as they marched to a 47-21 win over Brookings. The Titans are now tied with Yankton for the top-ranked spot in Class 11AA.

Get our free mobile app

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the Week of Aug. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Harrisburg (16) 1-0 88 1 Brandon Valley (2) 1-0 74 2 Roosevelt 0-0 51 3 O’Gorman 0-0 32 4 Jefferson 1-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Lincoln 4, Washington 1

Class 11AA

T1. Tea Area (5) 1-0 71 4 T1. Yankton (6) 1-0 71 3 Pierre (7) 0-1 68 1 Watertown 1-0 29 5 Brookings 0-1 16 2

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 14, Mitchell 1.

Class 11A

Canton (16) 1-0 88 1 Madison (1) 1-0 70 3 Dell Rapids (1) 0-1 47 2 SF Christian 1-0 23 RV T5. Lennox 1-0 13 NR T5. West Central 0-1 13 4

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 7, Milbank 6, Dakota Valley 3.

Class 11B

Winner (18) 2-0 90 1 Sioux Valley 1-1 62 3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-1 58 2 T4. Aberdeen Roncalli 2-0 23 RV T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 12, Clark/Willow Lake 1, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

Platte-Geddes (18) 2-0 90 1 Canistota/Freeman 1-1 68 2 Hanson 1-0 52 3 Garretson 1-0 30 5 Timber Lake 2-0 14 RV

Receiving votes: Chester Area 7, Hamlin 4, Florence/Henry 3, Parkston 1, Viborg-Hurley 1.

Class 9A

De Smet (18) 2-0 90 1 Howard 2-0 66 2 Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 43 3 Herreid/Selby Area 2-0 38 4 Wall 2-0 25 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 4, Kimball/White Lake 2, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (11) 2-0 80 4 Harding Co./Bison (4) 1-1 54 1 Gayville-Volin (3) 1-0 40 5 Faulkton Area 1-1 39 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 RV

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 20, Avon 9, Alcester-Hudson 5.