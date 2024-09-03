South Dakota Falls, SDSU Stays Put in Latest FCS Rankings
We're through one week of College Football action, and we've got the latest rankings for the FCS to break down following an entertaining opening act.
South Dakota (1-0) took care of business against in-state foe Northern State on Thursday night, but still tumbled from #5 to #6 in this week's poll from Stats Perform.
Top rated South Dakota State (0-1) didn't yield the top spot following a tough loss at FBS Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Here are the complete rankings:
|1
|South Dakota State (36)
|0-1
|1,363
|1
|2
|North Dakota State (11)
|0-1
|1,330
|2
|3
|Montana State (8)
|2-0
|1,288
|4
|4
|Montana (1)
|1-0
|1,239
|3
|5
|Villanova
|1-0
|1,144
|6
|6
|South Dakota
|1-0
|1,128
|5
|7
|Idaho
|0-1
|1,098
|7
|8
|Sacramento State
|0-1
|881
|8
|9
|Central Arkansas
|0-1
|850
|11
|10
|Southern Illinois
|0-1
|807
|10
|11
|Chattanooga
|0-1
|738
|9
|12
|UIW
|1-0
|698
|14
|13
|William & Mary
|1-0
|666
|15
|14
|Richmond
|0-1
|658
|13
|15
|Furman
|0-1
|523
|12
|16
|UAlbany
|1-0
|502
|16
|17
|Western Carolina
|0-1
|459
|20
|18
|UC Davis
|0-1
|437
|18
|19
|Lafayette
|0-1
|332
|17
|20
|Tarleton State
|1-1
|308
|21
|21
|Illinois State
|0-1
|295
|19
|22
|Nicholls
|0-1
|204
|23
|23
|North Dakota
|0-1
|175
|24
|24
|Weber State
|0-1
|171
|22
|25
|Youngstown State
|0-1
|133
|25
SDSU plays host to Incarnate Word on Saturday, a 6:00 kickoff, while USD hits the road for the first time this season to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, a 2:30 kickoff time.
Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA
