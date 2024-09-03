South Dakota Falls, SDSU Stays Put in Latest FCS Rankings

SDSU/USD

We're through one week of College Football action, and we've got the latest rankings for the FCS to break down following an entertaining opening act.

South Dakota (1-0) took care of business against in-state foe Northern State on Thursday night, but still tumbled from #5 to #6 in this week's poll from Stats Perform.

Top rated South Dakota State (0-1) didn't yield the top spot following a tough loss at FBS Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Here are the complete rankings:

1South Dakota State (36)0-11,3631
2North Dakota State (11)0-11,3302
3Montana State (8)2-01,2884
4Montana (1)1-01,2393
5Villanova1-01,1446
6South Dakota1-01,1285
7Idaho0-11,0987
8Sacramento State0-18818
9Central Arkansas0-185011
10Southern Illinois0-180710
11Chattanooga0-17389
12UIW1-069814
13William & Mary1-066615
14Richmond0-165813
15Furman0-152312
16UAlbany1-050216
17Western Carolina0-145920
18UC Davis0-143718
19Lafayette0-133217
20Tarleton State1-130821
21Illinois State0-129519
22Nicholls0-120423
23North Dakota0-117524
24Weber State0-117122
25Youngstown State0-113325
SDSU plays host to Incarnate Word on Saturday, a 6:00 kickoff, while USD hits the road for the first time this season to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, a 2:30 kickoff time.

