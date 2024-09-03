South Dakota Falls, SDSU Stays Put in Latest FCS Rankings

We're through one week of College Football action, and we've got the latest rankings for the FCS to break down following an entertaining opening act.

South Dakota (1-0) took care of business against in-state foe Northern State on Thursday night, but still tumbled from #5 to #6 in this week's poll from Stats Perform.

Top rated South Dakota State (0-1) didn't yield the top spot following a tough loss at FBS Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Here are the complete rankings:

1 South Dakota State (36) 0-1 1,363 1 2 North Dakota State (11) 0-1 1,330 2 3 Montana State (8) 2-0 1,288 4 4 Montana (1) 1-0 1,239 3 5 Villanova 1-0 1,144 6 6 South Dakota 1-0 1,128 5 7 Idaho 0-1 1,098 7 8 Sacramento State 0-1 881 8 9 Central Arkansas 0-1 850 11 10 Southern Illinois 0-1 807 10 11 Chattanooga 0-1 738 9 12 UIW 1-0 698 14 13 William & Mary 1-0 666 15 14 Richmond 0-1 658 13 15 Furman 0-1 523 12 16 UAlbany 1-0 502 16 17 Western Carolina 0-1 459 20 18 UC Davis 0-1 437 18 19 Lafayette 0-1 332 17 20 Tarleton State 1-1 308 21 21 Illinois State 0-1 295 19 22 Nicholls 0-1 204 23 23 North Dakota 0-1 175 24 24 Weber State 0-1 171 22 25 Youngstown State 0-1 133 25

SDSU plays host to Incarnate Word on Saturday, a 6:00 kickoff, while USD hits the road for the first time this season to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, a 2:30 kickoff time.