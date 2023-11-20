Here’s Who USD and SDSU Could Face in 2023 FCS Playoffs

Both South Dakota and South Dakota State football have earned top 8 seeds in the 2023 FCS Playoffs that start Saturday.

With a top 8 seed, they also get a week off and a bye in the first round.

SDSU is the top overall seed in this year's postseason bracket, and USD earned #3 overall.

For South Dakota State, they await the winner of Gardner-Webb and Mercer, who will collide on Saturday.

USD awaits the winner of North Dakota and Sacramento State and are on the other side of the bracket.

So, for all of you dream chasers...yes, we COULD have a USD-SDSU National Championship game. The road to that possible game is long and windy, but we'll continue to hold out hope.

Here is the road to Fargo for both teams:

As always, both GoJacks and GoYotes are the places to go for the latest on the SDSU Jackrabbits and the USD Coyotes!

Source: FCS Nation on Twitter

