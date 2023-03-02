South Dakota, SDSU Load Up on Summit League Yearly Awards

It has been another very strong season of Men's and Women's Basketball for both SDSU and USD with the Summit League Tournament set to get underway on Friday in Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, the conference released their awards for the season, which include player of the year, coach of the year, and much more.

Both SDSU and USD were well represented in this year's recognition on both the Men's and Women's side.

Get our free mobile app

First and foremost, it was no surprise that longtime SDSU Head Women's Basketball Coach Aaron Johnston was named Summit League Coach of the Year after an undefeated 18-0 season in league play.

Here are some of the other highlights on the Women's side:

2022-23 Summit League Women’s Basketball Awards

First Team All-Summit League

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota (Sr., G)*

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State (Sr., G)**

Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)

Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts (So., F)*

Myah Selland, South Dakota State (R-Sr., F)^***



Second Team All-Summit League

Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State (Sr., F)***

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (So., G)*

Maggie Negaard, St. Thomas (Sr., G)

Elena Pilakouta, Omaha (Gr., C)

Haleigh Timmer, South Dakota State (So., G)

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)

Makayla Minett, Denver (Sr., F)

Claire Orth, North Dakota (Gr., G)



All-Newcomer Team

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Dru Gylten, South Dakota State (Gr., G)

Emma Smith, Denver (Fr., G)

E’Lease Stafford, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts (Jr., F)



Player of the Year

Myah Selland, South Dakota State



Sixth Woman of the Year

Kallie Theisen, South Dakota State



Coach of the Year

Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State

On the Men's side, it was more of the same, as both the Yotes and Jacks were represented well throughout the awards for the season:

2023 Summit League Men's Basketball Awards

First Team All-Summit League

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts^** (Sr., G)

Trenton Massner, Western Illinois* (Sr., G)

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State (So., G)

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Jr., F)

Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas (Fr., G)

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)

Second Team All-Summit League

Shemarri Allen, Kansas City (Sr., G)

Parker Bjorklund, St. Thomas (Gr., F)

Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State** (Gr., F)

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts (Jr., G)

RayQuawndis Mitchell, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Tommy Bruner, Denver (Jr., G)

Frankie Fidler, Omaha (So., G)

Tasos Kamateros, South Dakota (Sr., F)

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota* (Sr., G)

Boden Skunberg, North Dakota State (Jr., G)

All-Defensive Team

Shemarri Allen, Kansas City (Sr., G)

Matt Mims, South Dakota State (Jr., G)

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Jr., F)

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)

Jesiah West, Western Illinois (Jr., F)

All-Newcomer Team

Tommy Bruner, Denver (Jr., G)

William Kyle III, South Dakota State (Fr., F)

RayQuawndis Mitchell, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas (Fr., G)

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)

Player of the Year

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Defensive Player of the Year

Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts

Sixth Man of the Year

Matt Norman, North Dakota

Coach of the Year

Paul Mills, Oral Roberts

The Summit League Men's and Women's Tournament opens on Friday, March 3rd at 12:30 pm with the first action from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Source: The Summit League Official Site