South Dakota, SDSU Load Up on All-MVFC Recognition
In case you've missed it, we've been pretty spoiled here in South Dakota this Fall with very high-quality college football.
USD and SDSU both begin their postseason journeys on Saturday at home, and both programs received a ton of well-deserved recognition on the MVFC All-Conference teams.
USD nabbed both the Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors, while SDSU tallied the most selections, as well as the Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Here are the teams released on Monday from the conference office:
Coach of the Year - Bob Nielson - South Dakota
Offensive Player(s) of the Year - QB Mark Gronowski and RB Isaiah Davis - South Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year - LB Brock Mogensen - South Dakota
Newcomer of the Year - RB Mason Blakemore - Illinois State
Freshman of the Year - LB Tye Niekamp - Illinois State
|FIRST TEAM
|QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State
|Jr.
|Naperville, Ill. / Neuqua Valley High
|RB Mason Blakemore, Illinois State
|Jr.
|Centralia, Ill. / Centralia High [Northern Illinois]
|RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Joplin, Mo. / Joplin High
|FB Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High
|TE Cam Grandy, Illinois State
|Sr.
|Benson, Ill. / Fieldcrest [Missouri Western]
|WR Jadon Janke, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Madison, S.D. / Madison High
|WR Sam Schnee, Northern Iowa
|R-Sr.
|Dubuque, Iowa / Senior High
|WR Raylen Sharpe, Missouri State
|Jr.
|Allen, Texas / Allen High [Houston]
|OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Rock Valley, Iowa / Rock Valley High
|OL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Dickinson, N.D. / Trinity High
|OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High
|OL Jared Penning, Northern Iowa
|R-Jr.
|Clear Lake, Iowa / Clear Lake High
|OL Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Maryville, Mo. / Maryville High
|DL Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
|R-Sr.
|Kansas City, Mo. / Blue Springs High
|DL Dylan Hendricks, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Pulaski, Wis. / Pulaski High
|DL Cade Terveer, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley High
|DL Brendan Webb, South Dakota
|Sr.
|Buhler, Kan. / Buhler High
|LB Amir Abdullah, Illinois State
|Jr.
|Chicago, Ill. / Whitney Young [Neb.-Kearney]
|LB Jason Freeman, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Zion, Ill. / Olivet Nazarene
|LB Logan Kopp, North Dakota State
|So.
|St. Louis, Mo. / Lindbergh High
|LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota
|Sr.
|Farmington, Minn. / Farmington High
|DB Woo Governor, Northern Iowa
|Sr.
|Plant City, Fla. / Durant High
|DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois
|Sr.
|Orlando, Fla. / Jones High
|DB Myles Harden, South Dakota
|Jr.
|Miami Gardens, Fla. / Miramar High
|DB Tucker Large, South Dakota State
|So.
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High
|DB Cole Wisniewski, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Sparta, Wis. / Sparta High
|PK Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
|Sr.
|Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls High
|P Grant Burkett, Missouri State
|Jr.
|Joplin, Mo. / Webb City High
|LS Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High
|RS Luke Skokna, North Dakota
|Sr.
|Hinsdale, Ill. / Hinsdale Central High
|AP Amar Johnson, South Dakota State
|Jr.
|O'Fallon, Mo. / Chaminade College Prep
|SECOND TEAM
|QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Solon, Iowa / Solon High
|RB Tyshon King, Youngstown State
|Sr.
|Kankakee, Ill. / Bishop McNamara [N. Michigan]
|RB Jacardia Wright, Missouri State
|Jr.
|Decatur, Ill. / St. Teresa High [Kansas State]
|FB Mike Morgan, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|New Lenox, Ill. / Lincoln-Way Central High
|FB Travis Theis, South Dakota
|Jr.
|Pratt, Kan. / Pratt High
|TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington High
|WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota
|Sr.
|New Rockford, N.D. / New Rockford-Sheyenne
|WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State
|Sr.
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Dillard High [Kentucky]
|WR Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State
|So.
|Arlington Heights, Ill. / Rolling Meadows High
|OL Joey Lombard, South Dakota
|Jr.
|Anoka, Minn. / Anoka High
|OL Gus Miller, South Dakota State
|Jr.
|Brookings, S.D. / Brookings High
|OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota
|5th
|St. Paul, Minn. / Como Park High
|OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State
|Jr.
|Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison High
|OL Hunter Zambrano, Illinois State
|Jr.
|Weston, Fla. / University High
|DL Josh Dinga, Illinois State
|R-Sr.
|Sun Prairie, Wis. / Sun Prairie High
|DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State
|Sr.
|Lakeville, Minn. / Lakeville North High
|DL Ryan Van Marel, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Sheldon, Iowa / Sheldon High
|DL Dylan Wudke, Youngstown State
|Sr.
|Miamisburg, Ohio / Miamisburg High
|LB Branson Combs, Southern Illinois
|Jr.
|Evansville, Ind. / Reitz Memorial High
|LB Garret Ollendieck, Indiana State
|Jr.
|Cresco, Iowa / Crestwood [Iowa Central CC]
|LB Wyatt Pedigo, North Dakota
|Jr.
|Hoisington, Kan. / Hoisington High
|LB Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|Kearney, Neb. / Nebraska
|DB Maddix Blackwell, Indiana State
|R-So.
|Bloomington, Ind. / Bloomington South High
|DB Dyshawn Gales, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|North Chicago, Ill. / North Chicago Community
|DB Troy Jakubec, Youngstown State
|Jr.
|Warren, Ohio / Warren Harding High
|DB Todric McGee, Missouri State
|So.
|Wichita, Kan. / Wichita Northwest High
|DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota
|5th
|La Crosse, Wis. / Logan High
|PK Will Leyland, South Dakota
|So.
|Souderton, Pa. / Souderton High
|P Hunter Dustman, South Dakota State
|Sr.
|East Bethel, Minn. / St. Francis High
|LS Kaydon Olivia, South Dakota State
|So.
|Schertz, Texas / Texas State
|RS Tucker Large, South Dakota State
|So.
|Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High
|AP Carter Bell, South Dakota
|Jr.
|Bettendorf, Iowa / Bettendorf High
|Honorable Mention
|Illinois State: QB Zack Annexstad; LB Tye Niekamp; DB Keondre Jackson. Indiana State: WR Harry Van Dyne; OL Jose Vazquez IV; DL Lucas Hunter. Missouri State: LS Caden Bolz; DL Devin Goree; OL Hutson Lillibridge. Murray State: P Orion Phillips; OL Jacob Frye; TE Cole Rusk. North Dakota: OL Easton Kilty; LB Ted Mullin; AP Luke Skokna. North Dakota State: TE Joe Stoffel; PK Griffin Crosa; RS Jayden Price; AP Raja Nelson. Northern Iowa: TE Layne Pryor; DL Cordarrius Bailey; P Noah Pettinger. South Dakota: RB Travis Theis; TE J.J. Galbreath; WR Carter Bell; OL Isaac Erbes; DL Nick Gaes; LB Stephen Hillis; DB Dennis Shorter. South Dakota State: WR Jaxon Janke; OL Evan Beerntsen; DB Dalys Beanum. Southern Illinois: DL Kam Bowdry; DB Mark Davis; DB DJ Johnson; AP Vinson Davis III. Western Illinois: QB Matt Morrissey; LB Juan Delacruz; RS Jay Parker. Youngstown State: QB Mitch Davidson; FB Jake Benio; OL Ryan Johnson; LB Alex Howard; LS Sam Merryman.
USD plays host this weekend to Sacramento State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. SDSU takes on Mercer at home in Brookings. Both games kick off on Saturday at 1pm.
Source: Valley-Football.org
