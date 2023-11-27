South Dakota, SDSU Load Up on All-MVFC Recognition

In case you've missed it, we've been pretty spoiled here in South Dakota this Fall with very high-quality college football.

USD and SDSU both begin their postseason journeys on Saturday at home, and both programs received a ton of well-deserved recognition on the MVFC All-Conference teams.

USD nabbed both the Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors, while SDSU tallied the most selections, as well as the Co-Offensive Players of the Year.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the teams released on Monday from the conference office:

Coach of the Year - Bob Nielson - South Dakota

Offensive Player(s) of the Year - QB Mark Gronowski and RB Isaiah Davis - South Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year - LB Brock Mogensen - South Dakota

Newcomer of the Year - RB Mason Blakemore - Illinois State

Freshman of the Year - LB Tye Niekamp - Illinois State

FIRST TEAM QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State Jr. Naperville, Ill. / Neuqua Valley High RB Mason Blakemore, Illinois State Jr. Centralia, Ill. / Centralia High [Northern Illinois] RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State Sr. Joplin, Mo. / Joplin High FB Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State Sr. Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High TE Cam Grandy, Illinois State Sr. Benson, Ill. / Fieldcrest [Missouri Western] WR Jadon Janke, South Dakota State Sr. Madison, S.D. / Madison High WR Sam Schnee, Northern Iowa R-Sr. Dubuque, Iowa / Senior High WR Raylen Sharpe, Missouri State Jr. Allen, Texas / Allen High [Houston] OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State Sr. Rock Valley, Iowa / Rock Valley High OL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State Sr. Dickinson, N.D. / Trinity High OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High OL Jared Penning, Northern Iowa R-Jr. Clear Lake, Iowa / Clear Lake High OL Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State Sr. Maryville, Mo. / Maryville High DL Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa R-Sr. Kansas City, Mo. / Blue Springs High DL Dylan Hendricks, North Dakota State Sr. Pulaski, Wis. / Pulaski High DL Cade Terveer, South Dakota State Sr. Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley High DL Brendan Webb, South Dakota Sr. Buhler, Kan. / Buhler High LB Amir Abdullah, Illinois State Jr. Chicago, Ill. / Whitney Young [Neb.-Kearney] LB Jason Freeman, South Dakota State Sr. Zion, Ill. / Olivet Nazarene LB Logan Kopp, North Dakota State So. St. Louis, Mo. / Lindbergh High LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota Sr. Farmington, Minn. / Farmington High DB Woo Governor, Northern Iowa Sr. Plant City, Fla. / Durant High DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois Sr. Orlando, Fla. / Jones High DB Myles Harden, South Dakota Jr. Miami Gardens, Fla. / Miramar High DB Tucker Large, South Dakota State So. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High DB Cole Wisniewski, North Dakota State Sr. Sparta, Wis. / Sparta High PK Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa Sr. Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls High P Grant Burkett, Missouri State Jr. Joplin, Mo. / Webb City High LS Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State Sr. Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High RS Luke Skokna, North Dakota Sr. Hinsdale, Ill. / Hinsdale Central High AP Amar Johnson, South Dakota State Jr. O'Fallon, Mo. / Chaminade College Prep SECOND TEAM QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State Sr. Solon, Iowa / Solon High RB Tyshon King, Youngstown State Sr. Kankakee, Ill. / Bishop McNamara [N. Michigan] RB Jacardia Wright, Missouri State Jr. Decatur, Ill. / St. Teresa High [Kansas State] FB Mike Morgan, South Dakota State Sr. New Lenox, Ill. / Lincoln-Way Central High FB Travis Theis, South Dakota Jr. Pratt, Kan. / Pratt High TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington High WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota Sr. New Rockford, N.D. / New Rockford-Sheyenne WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State Sr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Dillard High [Kentucky] WR Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State So. Arlington Heights, Ill. / Rolling Meadows High OL Joey Lombard, South Dakota Jr. Anoka, Minn. / Anoka High OL Gus Miller, South Dakota State Jr. Brookings, S.D. / Brookings High OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota 5th St. Paul, Minn. / Como Park High OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State Jr. Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison High OL Hunter Zambrano, Illinois State Jr. Weston, Fla. / University High DL Josh Dinga, Illinois State R-Sr. Sun Prairie, Wis. / Sun Prairie High DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State Sr. Lakeville, Minn. / Lakeville North High DL Ryan Van Marel, South Dakota State Sr. Sheldon, Iowa / Sheldon High DL Dylan Wudke, Youngstown State Sr. Miamisburg, Ohio / Miamisburg High LB Branson Combs, Southern Illinois Jr. Evansville, Ind. / Reitz Memorial High LB Garret Ollendieck, Indiana State Jr. Cresco, Iowa / Crestwood [Iowa Central CC] LB Wyatt Pedigo, North Dakota Jr. Hoisington, Kan. / Hoisington High LB Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota State Sr. Kearney, Neb. / Nebraska DB Maddix Blackwell, Indiana State R-So. Bloomington, Ind. / Bloomington South High DB Dyshawn Gales, South Dakota State Sr. North Chicago, Ill. / North Chicago Community DB Troy Jakubec, Youngstown State Jr. Warren, Ohio / Warren Harding High DB Todric McGee, Missouri State So. Wichita, Kan. / Wichita Northwest High DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota 5th La Crosse, Wis. / Logan High PK Will Leyland, South Dakota So. Souderton, Pa. / Souderton High P Hunter Dustman, South Dakota State Sr. East Bethel, Minn. / St. Francis High LS Kaydon Olivia, South Dakota State So. Schertz, Texas / Texas State RS Tucker Large, South Dakota State So. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High AP Carter Bell, South Dakota Jr. Bettendorf, Iowa / Bettendorf High Honorable Mention Illinois State: QB Zack Annexstad; LB Tye Niekamp; DB Keondre Jackson. Indiana State: WR Harry Van Dyne; OL Jose Vazquez IV; DL Lucas Hunter. Missouri State: LS Caden Bolz; DL Devin Goree; OL Hutson Lillibridge. Murray State: P Orion Phillips; OL Jacob Frye; TE Cole Rusk. North Dakota: OL Easton Kilty; LB Ted Mullin; AP Luke Skokna. North Dakota State: TE Joe Stoffel; PK Griffin Crosa; RS Jayden Price; AP Raja Nelson. Northern Iowa: TE Layne Pryor; DL Cordarrius Bailey; P Noah Pettinger. South Dakota: RB Travis Theis; TE J.J. Galbreath; WR Carter Bell; OL Isaac Erbes; DL Nick Gaes; LB Stephen Hillis; DB Dennis Shorter. South Dakota State: WR Jaxon Janke; OL Evan Beerntsen; DB Dalys Beanum. Southern Illinois: DL Kam Bowdry; DB Mark Davis; DB DJ Johnson; AP Vinson Davis III. Western Illinois: QB Matt Morrissey; LB Juan Delacruz; RS Jay Parker. Youngstown State: QB Mitch Davidson; FB Jake Benio; OL Ryan Johnson; LB Alex Howard; LS Sam Merryman.

USD plays host this weekend to Sacramento State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. SDSU takes on Mercer at home in Brookings. Both games kick off on Saturday at 1pm.

Source: Valley-Football.org

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks