South Dakota, SDSU Load Up on All-MVFC Recognition

SDSU/USD

In case you've missed it, we've been pretty spoiled here in South Dakota this Fall with very high-quality college football.

USD and SDSU both begin their postseason journeys on Saturday at home, and both programs received a ton of well-deserved recognition on the MVFC All-Conference teams.

USD nabbed both the Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors, while SDSU tallied the most selections, as well as the Co-Offensive Players of the Year.

Here are the teams released on Monday from the conference office:

Coach of the Year - Bob Nielson - South Dakota

Offensive Player(s) of the Year - QB Mark Gronowski and RB Isaiah Davis - South Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year - LB Brock Mogensen - South Dakota

Newcomer of the Year - RB Mason Blakemore - Illinois State

Freshman of the Year - LB Tye Niekamp - Illinois State

 

FIRST TEAM
QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota StateJr.Naperville, Ill. / Neuqua Valley High
RB Mason Blakemore, Illinois StateJr.Centralia, Ill. / Centralia High [Northern Illinois]
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota StateSr.Joplin, Mo. / Joplin High
FB Hunter Brozio, North Dakota StateSr.Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High
TE Cam Grandy, Illinois StateSr.Benson, Ill. / Fieldcrest [Missouri Western]
WR Jadon Janke, South Dakota StateSr.Madison, S.D. / Madison High
WR Sam Schnee, Northern IowaR-Sr.Dubuque, Iowa / Senior High
WR Raylen Sharpe, Missouri StateJr.Allen, Texas / Allen High [Houston]
OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota StateSr.Rock Valley, Iowa / Rock Valley High
OL Jake Kubas, North Dakota StateSr.Dickinson, N.D. / Trinity High
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota StateSr.Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High
OL Jared Penning, Northern IowaR-Jr.Clear Lake, Iowa / Clear Lake High
OL Jalen Sundell, North Dakota StateSr.Maryville, Mo. / Maryville High
DL Khristian Boyd, Northern IowaR-Sr.Kansas City, Mo. / Blue Springs High
DL Dylan Hendricks, North Dakota StateSr.Pulaski, Wis. / Pulaski High
DL Cade Terveer, South Dakota StateSr.Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley High
DL Brendan Webb, South DakotaSr.Buhler, Kan. / Buhler High
LB Amir Abdullah, Illinois StateJr.Chicago, Ill. / Whitney Young [Neb.-Kearney]
LB Jason Freeman, South Dakota StateSr.Zion, Ill. / Olivet Nazarene
LB Logan Kopp, North Dakota StateSo.St. Louis, Mo. / Lindbergh High
LB Brock Mogensen, South DakotaSr.Farmington, Minn. / Farmington High
DB Woo Governor, Northern IowaSr.Plant City, Fla. / Durant High
DB PJ Jules, Southern IllinoisSr.Orlando, Fla. / Jones High
DB Myles Harden, South DakotaJr.Miami Gardens, Fla. / Miramar High
DB Tucker Large, South Dakota StateSo.Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High
DB Cole Wisniewski, North Dakota StateSr.Sparta, Wis. / Sparta High
PK Matthew Cook, Northern IowaSr.Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls High
P Grant Burkett, Missouri StateJr.Joplin, Mo. / Webb City High
LS Hunter Brozio, North Dakota StateSr.Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High
RS Luke Skokna, North DakotaSr.Hinsdale, Ill. / Hinsdale Central High
AP Amar Johnson, South Dakota StateJr.O'Fallon, Mo. / Chaminade College Prep
SECOND TEAM
QB Cam Miller, North Dakota StateSr.Solon, Iowa / Solon High
RB Tyshon King, Youngstown StateSr.Kankakee, Ill. / Bishop McNamara [N. Michigan]
RB Jacardia Wright, Missouri StateJr.Decatur, Ill. / St. Teresa High [Kansas State]
FB Mike Morgan, South Dakota StateSr.New Lenox, Ill. / Lincoln-Way Central High
FB Travis Theis, South DakotaJr.Pratt, Kan. / Pratt High
TE Zach Heins, South Dakota StateSr.Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington High
WR Bo Belquist, North DakotaSr.New Rockford, N.D. / New Rockford-Sheyenne
WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown StateSr.Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Dillard High [Kentucky]
WR Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois StateSo.Arlington Heights, Ill. / Rolling Meadows High
OL Joey Lombard, South DakotaJr.Anoka, Minn. / Anoka High
OL Gus Miller, South Dakota StateJr.Brookings, S.D. / Brookings High
OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota5thSt. Paul, Minn. / Como Park High
OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown StateJr.Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison High
OL Hunter Zambrano, Illinois StateJr.Weston, Fla. / University High
DL Josh Dinga, Illinois StateR-Sr.Sun Prairie, Wis. / Sun Prairie High
DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota StateSr.Lakeville, Minn. / Lakeville North High
DL Ryan Van Marel, South Dakota StateSr.Sheldon, Iowa / Sheldon High
DL Dylan Wudke, Youngstown StateSr.Miamisburg, Ohio / Miamisburg High
LB Branson Combs, Southern IllinoisJr.Evansville, Ind. / Reitz Memorial High
LB Garret Ollendieck, Indiana StateJr.Cresco, Iowa / Crestwood [Iowa Central CC]
LB Wyatt Pedigo, North DakotaJr.Hoisington, Kan. / Hoisington High
LB Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota StateSr.Kearney, Neb. / Nebraska
DB Maddix Blackwell, Indiana StateR-So.Bloomington, Ind. / Bloomington South High
DB Dyshawn Gales, South Dakota StateSr.North Chicago, Ill. / North Chicago Community 
DB Troy Jakubec, Youngstown StateJr.Warren, Ohio / Warren Harding High
DB Todric McGee, Missouri StateSo.Wichita, Kan. / Wichita Northwest High
DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota5thLa Crosse, Wis. / Logan High
PK Will Leyland, South DakotaSo.Souderton, Pa. / Souderton High
P Hunter Dustman, South Dakota StateSr.East Bethel, Minn. / St. Francis High
LS Kaydon Olivia, South Dakota StateSo.Schertz, Texas / Texas State
RS Tucker Large, South Dakota StateSo.Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High
AP Carter Bell, South DakotaJr.Bettendorf, Iowa / Bettendorf High
Honorable Mention
Illinois State:  QB Zack Annexstad; LB Tye Niekamp; DB Keondre Jackson.  Indiana State:  WR Harry Van Dyne; OL Jose Vazquez IV; DL Lucas  Hunter.  Missouri State: LS Caden Bolz; DL Devin Goree; OL Hutson Lillibridge.  Murray State: P Orion Phillips; OL Jacob Frye; TE Cole Rusk.  North Dakota: OL Easton Kilty; LB Ted Mullin; AP Luke Skokna.  North Dakota State: TE Joe Stoffel; PK Griffin Crosa; RS Jayden Price; AP Raja Nelson.  Northern Iowa: TE Layne Pryor; DL Cordarrius Bailey; P Noah Pettinger.  South Dakota:  RB Travis Theis; TE J.J. Galbreath; WR Carter Bell; OL Isaac Erbes; DL Nick Gaes; LB Stephen Hillis; DB Dennis Shorter.  South Dakota State:  WR Jaxon Janke; OL Evan Beerntsen; DB Dalys Beanum.  Southern Illinois:  DL Kam Bowdry; DB Mark Davis; DB DJ Johnson; AP Vinson Davis III.  Western Illinois:  QB Matt Morrissey; LB Juan Delacruz; RS Jay Parker.  Youngstown State: QB Mitch Davidson; FB Jake Benio; OL Ryan Johnson; LB Alex Howard; LS Sam Merryman.

USD plays host this weekend to Sacramento State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. SDSU takes on Mercer at home in Brookings. Both games kick off on Saturday at 1pm.

Source: Valley-Football.org

