#1 vs. #4 &#8211; South Dakota Showdown Set Following Rankings Release

#1 vs. #4 – South Dakota Showdown Set Following Rankings Release

SDSU/SD/Canva

South Dakota will be rocking come Saturday.

The 118th ever meeting is set for Saturday from Vermillion, and both teams are in the top 4 of the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

The Jacks, who have been #1 throughout the season, picked up a 17-10 road win over Southern Illinois over the weekend, and enter Saturday's game ranked (you guessed it) #1. The Jacks are 7-0 this season.

Get our free mobile app

For the Yotes, they continue their ascent as they enter Saturday's game at 6-1. USD took down Indiana State 17-3 on the road.

Here are the complete rankings from the Stats Perform FCS Top 25:

RANKINGSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREV
1South Dakota State (56)7-01,4001
2Montana State6-11,3422
3Furman6-11,2664
4South Dakota6-11,1336
5Delaware6-11,0797
6Sacramento State5-21,0743
7Montana6-11,0569
8UIW6-11,0385
9Idaho5-21,00510
10Western Carolina5-28298
11Southern Illinois5-276812
12North Dakota State5-275014
13North Carolina Central6-170316
14UT Martin6-167717
15North Dakota4-359611
16Florida A&M6-149719
17Chattanooga6-246221
18Central Arkansas5-246120
19Villanova5-231922
20Austin Peay5-222724
21Lafayette6-121813
22William & Mary4-3213NR
23Northern Iowa4-3196NR
24Youngstown State4-318125
25UC Davis4-316423

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Holy Cross 146; Harvard 113; UAlbany 112; New Hampshire 74; Fordham 51; Tennessee State 18; Eastern Washington 7; Penn 7; Weber State 6; Lamar 4

Kickoff for Saturday's rivalry matchup is set for 1:00 from the Dakota Dome.

Source: NCAA.com Stats Perform Poll

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the smallest towns in the Mount Rushmore state? According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota

Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Gallery Credit: Jerry Palleschi

Filed Under: CFB, College Football, Coyotes, FCS, Football, Jackrabbits, Jacks, MVFC, rivalry, SD, South Dakota, South Dakota Showdown, South Dakota State, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls