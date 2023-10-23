1 vs. #4 – South Dakota Showdown Set Following Rankings Release

South Dakota will be rocking come Saturday.

The 118th ever meeting is set for Saturday from Vermillion, and both teams are in the top 4 of the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

The Jacks, who have been #1 throughout the season, picked up a 17-10 road win over Southern Illinois over the weekend, and enter Saturday's game ranked (you guessed it) #1. The Jacks are 7-0 this season.

For the Yotes, they continue their ascent as they enter Saturday's game at 6-1. USD took down Indiana State 17-3 on the road.

Here are the complete rankings from the Stats Perform FCS Top 25:

RANKING SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREV 1 South Dakota State (56) 7-0 1,400 1 2 Montana State 6-1 1,342 2 3 Furman 6-1 1,266 4 4 South Dakota 6-1 1,133 6 5 Delaware 6-1 1,079 7 6 Sacramento State 5-2 1,074 3 7 Montana 6-1 1,056 9 8 UIW 6-1 1,038 5 9 Idaho 5-2 1,005 10 10 Western Carolina 5-2 829 8 11 Southern Illinois 5-2 768 12 12 North Dakota State 5-2 750 14 13 North Carolina Central 6-1 703 16 14 UT Martin 6-1 677 17 15 North Dakota 4-3 596 11 16 Florida A&M 6-1 497 19 17 Chattanooga 6-2 462 21 18 Central Arkansas 5-2 461 20 19 Villanova 5-2 319 22 20 Austin Peay 5-2 227 24 21 Lafayette 6-1 218 13 22 William & Mary 4-3 213 NR 23 Northern Iowa 4-3 196 NR 24 Youngstown State 4-3 181 25 25 UC Davis 4-3 164 23

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Holy Cross 146; Harvard 113; UAlbany 112; New Hampshire 74; Fordham 51; Tennessee State 18; Eastern Washington 7; Penn 7; Weber State 6; Lamar 4

Kickoff for Saturday's rivalry matchup is set for 1:00 from the Dakota Dome.

Source: NCAA.com Stats Perform Poll

