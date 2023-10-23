#1 vs. #4 – South Dakota Showdown Set Following Rankings Release
South Dakota will be rocking come Saturday.
The 118th ever meeting is set for Saturday from Vermillion, and both teams are in the top 4 of the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
The Jacks, who have been #1 throughout the season, picked up a 17-10 road win over Southern Illinois over the weekend, and enter Saturday's game ranked (you guessed it) #1. The Jacks are 7-0 this season.
For the Yotes, they continue their ascent as they enter Saturday's game at 6-1. USD took down Indiana State 17-3 on the road.
Here are the complete rankings from the Stats Perform FCS Top 25:
|RANKING
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|South Dakota State (56)
|7-0
|1,400
|1
|2
|Montana State
|6-1
|1,342
|2
|3
|Furman
|6-1
|1,266
|4
|4
|South Dakota
|6-1
|1,133
|6
|5
|Delaware
|6-1
|1,079
|7
|6
|Sacramento State
|5-2
|1,074
|3
|7
|Montana
|6-1
|1,056
|9
|8
|UIW
|6-1
|1,038
|5
|9
|Idaho
|5-2
|1,005
|10
|10
|Western Carolina
|5-2
|829
|8
|11
|Southern Illinois
|5-2
|768
|12
|12
|North Dakota State
|5-2
|750
|14
|13
|North Carolina Central
|6-1
|703
|16
|14
|UT Martin
|6-1
|677
|17
|15
|North Dakota
|4-3
|596
|11
|16
|Florida A&M
|6-1
|497
|19
|17
|Chattanooga
|6-2
|462
|21
|18
|Central Arkansas
|5-2
|461
|20
|19
|Villanova
|5-2
|319
|22
|20
|Austin Peay
|5-2
|227
|24
|21
|Lafayette
|6-1
|218
|13
|22
|William & Mary
|4-3
|213
|NR
|23
|Northern Iowa
|4-3
|196
|NR
|24
|Youngstown State
|4-3
|181
|25
|25
|UC Davis
|4-3
|164
|23
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Holy Cross 146; Harvard 113; UAlbany 112; New Hampshire 74; Fordham 51; Tennessee State 18; Eastern Washington 7; Penn 7; Weber State 6; Lamar 4
Kickoff for Saturday's rivalry matchup is set for 1:00 from the Dakota Dome.
Source: NCAA.com Stats Perform Poll
