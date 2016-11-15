South Dakota State 10th in Latest FCS Playoff Ranking

Less than a week before the end of the 2016 regular season, South Dakota State's football team has some work to do to secure a first round bye in the post season.

The Jackrabbits (7-3 overall/6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) check in tenth in the final FCS Playoffs rankings before selection Sunday this weekend. Only the top eight teams get a first round bye and a home game in round two.

Fellow MVFC member North Dakota State, the five-time defending FCS Champions, jump from third to first this week.

FCS Playoff Rankings - November 15, 2016

North Dakota State Eastern Washington Jacksonville State James Madison Sam Houston State The Citadel Central Arkansas Richmond North Dakota South Dakota State

Two things are certain for SDSU.

A win at Northern Iowa to close out the regular season, Saturday afternoon, would give the Jacks at least a share of the Missouri Valley championship for the first time in school history.

A victory would also assure them a fifth straight trip to the post season. South Dakota State, Coastal Carolina, Sam Houston State, New Hampshire, and North Dakota State are the only FCS teams that have made the playoffs each of the last four years.

The official FCS Playoff pairings will be announced, Sunday, November 20 at 10:00 AM on ESPNU.

The FCS Playoff schedule: