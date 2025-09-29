SDSU Holds at #2, South Dakota Tumbles in Latest FCS Top 25

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits concluded the non-conference portion of their schedule on Saturday with a 51-7 win at home over Mercyhurst.

The Jacks are gearing up for conference play to begin this weekend, and they'll face off with the 24th-rated Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits held serve at #2 in the latest Top 25 poll this week, but rival South Dakota took a tumble following a loss at NDSU.

The Bison hammered the Yotes 51-13 on Saturday, and USD fell from #17 to #21 in this week's release:

1

North Dakota State4-01,3951
2South Dakota State4-01,3422
3Tarleton State5-01,2713
4Montana4-01,2175
5Montana State3-21,2034
6Illinois State3-19827
7UC Davis3-19799
8Rhode Island4-19746
9Lehigh5-091510
10Southern Illinois3-187411
11Tennessee Tech4-082613
12Idaho2-37658
13Northern Arizona4-170815
14Monmouth3-168016
15North Dakota2-266814
16West Georgia5-056618
17Jackson State3-142219
18Villanova2-233620
19Abilene Christian2-329812
20Lamar3-128522
21South Dakota2-324517
22Austin Peay3-224123
23Presbyterian5-020825
24Youngstown State3-119024
25Harvard2-0163NR
Dropped Out of Top 25:

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer (3-1, 3-0 SoCon): 126; UIW (2-3, 0-1 Southland): 121; Stephen F. Austin (3-2, 1-0): 48; Sacramento State (2-3, 0-1 Big Sky): 31; Richmond (3-2, 0-1 Patriot): 29; Dartmouth (2-0): 25; Gardner-Webb (2-2): 20; New Hampshire (3-2, 1-0 CAA): 13; Yale (2-0, 1-0 Ivy): 10; North Carolina Central (4-2): 7

--

The Jackrabbits take on Youngstown State on the road on Saturday, a 5:00 kickoff time. As for the Coyotes, they'll be home to Murray State on Saturday, a 2:00 start for Dakota Days.

Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA

