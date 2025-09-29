SDSU Holds at #2, South Dakota Tumbles in Latest FCS Top 25
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits concluded the non-conference portion of their schedule on Saturday with a 51-7 win at home over Mercyhurst.
The Jacks are gearing up for conference play to begin this weekend, and they'll face off with the 24th-rated Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits held serve at #2 in the latest Top 25 poll this week, but rival South Dakota took a tumble following a loss at NDSU.
The Bison hammered the Yotes 51-13 on Saturday, and USD fell from #17 to #21 in this week's release:
1
|North Dakota State
|4-0
|1,395
|1
|2
|South Dakota State
|4-0
|1,342
|2
|3
|Tarleton State
|5-0
|1,271
|3
|4
|Montana
|4-0
|1,217
|5
|5
|Montana State
|3-2
|1,203
|4
|6
|Illinois State
|3-1
|982
|7
|7
|UC Davis
|3-1
|979
|9
|8
|Rhode Island
|4-1
|974
|6
|9
|Lehigh
|5-0
|915
|10
|10
|Southern Illinois
|3-1
|874
|11
|11
|Tennessee Tech
|4-0
|826
|13
|12
|Idaho
|2-3
|765
|8
|13
|Northern Arizona
|4-1
|708
|15
|14
|Monmouth
|3-1
|680
|16
|15
|North Dakota
|2-2
|668
|14
|16
|West Georgia
|5-0
|566
|18
|17
|Jackson State
|3-1
|422
|19
|18
|Villanova
|2-2
|336
|20
|19
|Abilene Christian
|2-3
|298
|12
|20
|Lamar
|3-1
|285
|22
|21
|South Dakota
|2-3
|245
|17
|22
|Austin Peay
|3-2
|241
|23
|23
|Presbyterian
|5-0
|208
|25
|24
|Youngstown State
|3-1
|190
|24
|25
|Harvard
|2-0
|163
|NR
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer (3-1, 3-0 SoCon): 126; UIW (2-3, 0-1 Southland): 121; Stephen F. Austin (3-2, 1-0): 48; Sacramento State (2-3, 0-1 Big Sky): 31; Richmond (3-2, 0-1 Patriot): 29; Dartmouth (2-0): 25; Gardner-Webb (2-2): 20; New Hampshire (3-2, 1-0 CAA): 13; Yale (2-0, 1-0 Ivy): 10; North Carolina Central (4-2): 7
--
The Jackrabbits take on Youngstown State on the road on Saturday, a 5:00 kickoff time. As for the Coyotes, they'll be home to Murray State on Saturday, a 2:00 start for Dakota Days.
Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA
