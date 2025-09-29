The South Dakota State Jackrabbits concluded the non-conference portion of their schedule on Saturday with a 51-7 win at home over Mercyhurst.

The Jacks are gearing up for conference play to begin this weekend, and they'll face off with the 24th-rated Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits held serve at #2 in the latest Top 25 poll this week, but rival South Dakota took a tumble following a loss at NDSU.

The Bison hammered the Yotes 51-13 on Saturday, and USD fell from #17 to #21 in this week's release:

1 North Dakota State 4-0 1,395 1 2 South Dakota State 4-0 1,342 2 3 Tarleton State 5-0 1,271 3 4 Montana 4-0 1,217 5 5 Montana State 3-2 1,203 4 6 Illinois State 3-1 982 7 7 UC Davis 3-1 979 9 8 Rhode Island 4-1 974 6 9 Lehigh 5-0 915 10 10 Southern Illinois 3-1 874 11 11 Tennessee Tech 4-0 826 13 12 Idaho 2-3 765 8 13 Northern Arizona 4-1 708 15 14 Monmouth 3-1 680 16 15 North Dakota 2-2 668 14 16 West Georgia 5-0 566 18 17 Jackson State 3-1 422 19 18 Villanova 2-2 336 20 19 Abilene Christian 2-3 298 12 20 Lamar 3-1 285 22 21 South Dakota 2-3 245 17 22 Austin Peay 3-2 241 23 23 Presbyterian 5-0 208 25 24 Youngstown State 3-1 190 24 25 Harvard 2-0 163 NR

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer (3-1, 3-0 SoCon): 126; UIW (2-3, 0-1 Southland): 121; Stephen F. Austin (3-2, 1-0): 48; Sacramento State (2-3, 0-1 Big Sky): 31; Richmond (3-2, 0-1 Patriot): 29; Dartmouth (2-0): 25; Gardner-Webb (2-2): 20; New Hampshire (3-2, 1-0 CAA): 13; Yale (2-0, 1-0 Ivy): 10; North Carolina Central (4-2): 7

--

The Jackrabbits take on Youngstown State on the road on Saturday, a 5:00 kickoff time. As for the Coyotes, they'll be home to Murray State on Saturday, a 2:00 start for Dakota Days.

Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA