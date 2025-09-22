Despite Another Win, South Dakota Falls Again in Top 25 Rankings

USD

The South Dakota Coyotes have rebounded well from an 0-2 start to the season with back-to-back home victories.

This past weekend, they handled their business against the Drake Bulldogs in a 42-21 victory, but have fallen in the polls once again.

The Stats Perform Top 25 came out on Monday, and the Yotes now occupy the #17 spot in the latest poll.

Here's a look:

1North Dakota State3-01,3951 
2South Dakota State3-01,3412
3Tarleton State5-01,2853
4Montana State2-21,1904
5Montana3-01,1895
6Rhode Island4-01,0257
7Illinois State3-19666
8Idaho2-29358
9UC Davis2-19099
10Lehigh4-085310
11Southern Illinois3-178913
12Abilene Christian2-274914
13Tennessee Tech3-073712
14North Dakota2-261416
15Northern Arizona3-161217
16Monmouth2-160821
17South Dakota2-252015
18West Georgia4-040622
19Jackson State2-136920
20Villanova1-228811
21Sacramento State2-224224
22Lamar2-123323
23Austin Peay2-221718
24Youngstown State3-1124NR
25Presbyterian4-0123NR

Dropped Out of Top 25: UIW (19), New Hampshire (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer (2-1, 2-0 SoCon): 89; Harvard (1-0): 81; UIW (1-3, 0-1 Southland): 60; Richmond (2-2, 0-1 Patriot): 44; Stephen F. Austin (2-2): 39; ETSU (2-2): 28; Gardner-Webb (2-2): 26; Southeast Missouri (1-3): 19; Dartmouth (1-0): 15; New Hampshire (2-2) 15; North Carolina Central (3-2): 7; Yale (1-0): 6

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

