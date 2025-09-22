Despite Another Win, South Dakota Falls Again in Top 25 Rankings
The South Dakota Coyotes have rebounded well from an 0-2 start to the season with back-to-back home victories.
This past weekend, they handled their business against the Drake Bulldogs in a 42-21 victory, but have fallen in the polls once again.
The Stats Perform Top 25 came out on Monday, and the Yotes now occupy the #17 spot in the latest poll.
|1
|North Dakota State
|3-0
|1,395
|1
|2
|South Dakota State
|3-0
|1,341
|2
|3
|Tarleton State
|5-0
|1,285
|3
|4
|Montana State
|2-2
|1,190
|4
|5
|Montana
|3-0
|1,189
|5
|6
|Rhode Island
|4-0
|1,025
|7
|7
|Illinois State
|3-1
|966
|6
|8
|Idaho
|2-2
|935
|8
|9
|UC Davis
|2-1
|909
|9
|10
|Lehigh
|4-0
|853
|10
|11
|Southern Illinois
|3-1
|789
|13
|12
|Abilene Christian
|2-2
|749
|14
|13
|Tennessee Tech
|3-0
|737
|12
|14
|North Dakota
|2-2
|614
|16
|15
|Northern Arizona
|3-1
|612
|17
|16
|Monmouth
|2-1
|608
|21
|17
|South Dakota
|2-2
|520
|15
|18
|West Georgia
|4-0
|406
|22
|19
|Jackson State
|2-1
|369
|20
|20
|Villanova
|1-2
|288
|11
|21
|Sacramento State
|2-2
|242
|24
|22
|Lamar
|2-1
|233
|23
|23
|Austin Peay
|2-2
|217
|18
|24
|Youngstown State
|3-1
|124
|NR
|25
|Presbyterian
|4-0
|123
|NR
Dropped Out of Top 25: UIW (19), New Hampshire (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer (2-1, 2-0 SoCon): 89; Harvard (1-0): 81; UIW (1-3, 0-1 Southland): 60; Richmond (2-2, 0-1 Patriot): 44; Stephen F. Austin (2-2): 39; ETSU (2-2): 28; Gardner-Webb (2-2): 26; Southeast Missouri (1-3): 19; Dartmouth (1-0): 15; New Hampshire (2-2) 15; North Carolina Central (3-2): 7; Yale (1-0): 6
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
