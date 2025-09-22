The South Dakota Coyotes have rebounded well from an 0-2 start to the season with back-to-back home victories.

This past weekend, they handled their business against the Drake Bulldogs in a 42-21 victory, but have fallen in the polls once again.

The Stats Perform Top 25 came out on Monday, and the Yotes now occupy the #17 spot in the latest poll.

Here's a look:

1 North Dakota State 3-0 1,395 1 2 South Dakota State 3-0 1,341 2 3 Tarleton State 5-0 1,285 3 4 Montana State 2-2 1,190 4 5 Montana 3-0 1,189 5 6 Rhode Island 4-0 1,025 7 7 Illinois State 3-1 966 6 8 Idaho 2-2 935 8 9 UC Davis 2-1 909 9 10 Lehigh 4-0 853 10 11 Southern Illinois 3-1 789 13 12 Abilene Christian 2-2 749 14 13 Tennessee Tech 3-0 737 12 14 North Dakota 2-2 614 16 15 Northern Arizona 3-1 612 17 16 Monmouth 2-1 608 21 17 South Dakota 2-2 520 15 18 West Georgia 4-0 406 22 19 Jackson State 2-1 369 20 20 Villanova 1-2 288 11 21 Sacramento State 2-2 242 24 22 Lamar 2-1 233 23 23 Austin Peay 2-2 217 18 24 Youngstown State 3-1 124 NR 25 Presbyterian 4-0 123 NR

Dropped Out of Top 25: UIW (19), New Hampshire (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer (2-1, 2-0 SoCon): 89; Harvard (1-0): 81; UIW (1-3, 0-1 Southland): 60; Richmond (2-2, 0-1 Patriot): 44; Stephen F. Austin (2-2): 39; ETSU (2-2): 28; Gardner-Webb (2-2): 26; Southeast Missouri (1-3): 19; Dartmouth (1-0): 15; New Hampshire (2-2) 15; North Carolina Central (3-2): 7; Yale (1-0): 6

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25