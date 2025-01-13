South Dakota State Adds Iowa Transfer Thompson at TE

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has seen a lot more departures than arrivals thus far this offseason via the transfer portal due to the coaching change in Brookings.

The Jacks did get a big commitment over the weekend however, as former walk-on Tight End Jalyn Thompson has committed to join Coach Dan Jackson and the Jackrabbit program.

Thompson is a native of Des Moines and walked on with the Hawkeyes back in 2023.

Here's his official post confirming the news:

Thompson is listed at 6'2 and 253 pounds on his ESPN profile, and will definitely bring a physical frame and presence to the Tight End room up in Brookings.

For the latest on all things Jackrabbit football, visit Go Jacks here.

