South Dakota State Adds Iowa Transfer Thompson at TE
The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has seen a lot more departures than arrivals thus far this offseason via the transfer portal due to the coaching change in Brookings.
The Jacks did get a big commitment over the weekend however, as former walk-on Tight End Jalyn Thompson has committed to join Coach Dan Jackson and the Jackrabbit program.
Thompson is a native of Des Moines and walked on with the Hawkeyes back in 2023.
Here's his official post confirming the news:
Thompson is listed at 6'2 and 253 pounds on his ESPN profile, and will definitely bring a physical frame and presence to the Tight End room up in Brookings.
For the latest on all things Jackrabbit football, visit Go Jacks here.
Source: Jayln Thompson Twitter
