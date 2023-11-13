SDSU #1, South Dakota #5 in Latest FCS Top 25 Poll

SDSU #1, South Dakota #5 in Latest FCS Top 25 Poll

SDSU, USD

The Yotes and the Jacks just keep on winning.

After another strong weekend that saw USD finish their regular season home slate with a come-from-behind win, and SDSU notch a shutout victory on the road, both teams remain in the top portion of the rankings.

SDSU shutout ranked Youngstown State on the road 34-0, and remained atop the poll as they have been throughout the season.

Get our free mobile app

For USD, they fell behind 10-0 at the half, and grinded their way back to a 14-10 win over rival North Dakota in Vermillion.

USD moved from #6 to #5 in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25:

1South Dakota State (56)10-01,4001
2Furman9-11,3092
3Montana9-11,3013
4Montana State8-21,2335
5South Dakota8-21,11836
6Idaho7-31,0424
7Delaware8-21,0298
8Sacramento State7-39579
9North Dakota State7-387412
10Villanova8-2792T-13
11Florida A&M9-1750T-13
12UAlbany8-369018
13North Dakota6-468510
14Western Carolina7-360117
15Austin Peay8-255620
16Southern Illinois6-450711
17North Carolina Central8-24897
18Chattanooga7-348119
19UT Martin8-247521
20UIW7-246416
21Mercer8-331123
22Northern Iowa6-428515
23Harvard8-116824
24Lafayette8-214225
25Youngstown State6-412622

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Central Arkansas 119; Tarleton State 80; Richmond 77; Nicholls 25; Holy Cross 21; Gardner-Webb 8; UC Davis 5; Drake 2

This coming weekend, both USD and SDSU finish up the regular season. USD takes on Western Illinois on the road, while SDSU returns home to host Missouri State.

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform Poll

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports

Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship

A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players

When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

Filed Under: College Football, Coyotes, FCS, Football, Jackrabbits, Missouri Valley, MVFC, Poll, Rankings, ranks, SDSU, South Dakota, South Dakota State, stats perform fcs top 25, USD
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls