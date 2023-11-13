SDSU #1, South Dakota #5 in Latest FCS Top 25 Poll
The Yotes and the Jacks just keep on winning.
After another strong weekend that saw USD finish their regular season home slate with a come-from-behind win, and SDSU notch a shutout victory on the road, both teams remain in the top portion of the rankings.
SDSU shutout ranked Youngstown State on the road 34-0, and remained atop the poll as they have been throughout the season.
For USD, they fell behind 10-0 at the half, and grinded their way back to a 14-10 win over rival North Dakota in Vermillion.
USD moved from #6 to #5 in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25:
|1
|South Dakota State (56)
|10-0
|1,400
|1
|2
|Furman
|9-1
|1,309
|2
|3
|Montana
|9-1
|1,301
|3
|4
|Montana State
|8-2
|1,233
|5
|5
|South Dakota
|8-2
|1,1183
|6
|6
|Idaho
|7-3
|1,042
|4
|7
|Delaware
|8-2
|1,029
|8
|8
|Sacramento State
|7-3
|957
|9
|9
|North Dakota State
|7-3
|874
|12
|10
|Villanova
|8-2
|792
|T-13
|11
|Florida A&M
|9-1
|750
|T-13
|12
|UAlbany
|8-3
|690
|18
|13
|North Dakota
|6-4
|685
|10
|14
|Western Carolina
|7-3
|601
|17
|15
|Austin Peay
|8-2
|556
|20
|16
|Southern Illinois
|6-4
|507
|11
|17
|North Carolina Central
|8-2
|489
|7
|18
|Chattanooga
|7-3
|481
|19
|19
|UT Martin
|8-2
|475
|21
|20
|UIW
|7-2
|464
|16
|21
|Mercer
|8-3
|311
|23
|22
|Northern Iowa
|6-4
|285
|15
|23
|Harvard
|8-1
|168
|24
|24
|Lafayette
|8-2
|142
|25
|25
|Youngstown State
|6-4
|126
|22
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Central Arkansas 119; Tarleton State 80; Richmond 77; Nicholls 25; Holy Cross 21; Gardner-Webb 8; UC Davis 5; Drake 2
This coming weekend, both USD and SDSU finish up the regular season. USD takes on Western Illinois on the road, while SDSU returns home to host Missouri State.
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform Poll
