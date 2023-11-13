SDSU #1, South Dakota #5 in Latest FCS Top 25 Poll

The Yotes and the Jacks just keep on winning.

After another strong weekend that saw USD finish their regular season home slate with a come-from-behind win, and SDSU notch a shutout victory on the road, both teams remain in the top portion of the rankings.

SDSU shutout ranked Youngstown State on the road 34-0, and remained atop the poll as they have been throughout the season.

For USD, they fell behind 10-0 at the half, and grinded their way back to a 14-10 win over rival North Dakota in Vermillion.

USD moved from #6 to #5 in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25:

1 South Dakota State (56) 10-0 1,400 1 2 Furman 9-1 1,309 2 3 Montana 9-1 1,301 3 4 Montana State 8-2 1,233 5 5 South Dakota 8-2 1,1183 6 6 Idaho 7-3 1,042 4 7 Delaware 8-2 1,029 8 8 Sacramento State 7-3 957 9 9 North Dakota State 7-3 874 12 10 Villanova 8-2 792 T-13 11 Florida A&M 9-1 750 T-13 12 UAlbany 8-3 690 18 13 North Dakota 6-4 685 10 14 Western Carolina 7-3 601 17 15 Austin Peay 8-2 556 20 16 Southern Illinois 6-4 507 11 17 North Carolina Central 8-2 489 7 18 Chattanooga 7-3 481 19 19 UT Martin 8-2 475 21 20 UIW 7-2 464 16 21 Mercer 8-3 311 23 22 Northern Iowa 6-4 285 15 23 Harvard 8-1 168 24 24 Lafayette 8-2 142 25 25 Youngstown State 6-4 126 22

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Central Arkansas 119; Tarleton State 80; Richmond 77; Nicholls 25; Holy Cross 21; Gardner-Webb 8; UC Davis 5; Drake 2

This coming weekend, both USD and SDSU finish up the regular season. USD takes on Western Illinois on the road, while SDSU returns home to host Missouri State.

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform Poll

