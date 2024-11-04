South Dakota State Remains #3, USD #5 in Latest FCS Top 25

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program notched another MVFC win over the weekend against Murray State and retained their spot in the latest FCS rankings.

As for USD, the Coyotes had their bye this past weekend, gear up to host Indiana State on Saturday, and also hung on their #5 spot.

Here is the latest FCS College Football poll from NCAA.com:

1North Dakota State (43)9-113871
2Montana State (13)9-013522
3South Dakota State7-212883
4UC Davis8-112134
5South Dakota6-211575
6Southeast Missouri8-111076
7Montana7-210098
8UIW7-29509
9Idaho6-393010
10Mercer8-192912
11Rhode Island8-182914
12Villanova7-279913
13Richmond7-268316
14Tarleton State7-26807
15Abilene Chrstian6-365017
16Central Arkansas6-344711
17Stony Brook7-244420
18Illinois State6-341121
19UT Martin6-3349NR
20William & Mary6-329024
21North Dakota5-424615
22Western Carolina5-416024
23Chattanooga5-415818
24Harvard6-1153NR
25Duquesne6-2102NR

