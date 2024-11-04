South Dakota State Remains #3, USD #5 in Latest FCS Top 25
The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program notched another MVFC win over the weekend against Murray State and retained their spot in the latest FCS rankings.
As for USD, the Coyotes had their bye this past weekend, gear up to host Indiana State on Saturday, and also hung on their #5 spot.
Here is the latest FCS College Football poll from NCAA.com:
|1
|North Dakota State (43)
|9-1
|1387
|1
|2
|Montana State (13)
|9-0
|1352
|2
|3
|South Dakota State
|7-2
|1288
|3
|4
|UC Davis
|8-1
|1213
|4
|5
|South Dakota
|6-2
|1157
|5
|6
|Southeast Missouri
|8-1
|1107
|6
|7
|Montana
|7-2
|1009
|8
|8
|UIW
|7-2
|950
|9
|9
|Idaho
|6-3
|930
|10
|10
|Mercer
|8-1
|929
|12
|11
|Rhode Island
|8-1
|829
|14
|12
|Villanova
|7-2
|799
|13
|13
|Richmond
|7-2
|683
|16
|14
|Tarleton State
|7-2
|680
|7
|15
|Abilene Chrstian
|6-3
|650
|17
|16
|Central Arkansas
|6-3
|447
|11
|17
|Stony Brook
|7-2
|444
|20
|18
|Illinois State
|6-3
|411
|21
|19
|UT Martin
|6-3
|349
|NR
|20
|William & Mary
|6-3
|290
|24
|21
|North Dakota
|5-4
|246
|15
|22
|Western Carolina
|5-4
|160
|24
|23
|Chattanooga
|5-4
|158
|18
|24
|Harvard
|6-1
|153
|NR
|25
|Duquesne
|6-2
|102
|NR
