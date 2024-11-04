South Dakota State Remains #3, USD #5 in Latest FCS Top 25

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program notched another MVFC win over the weekend against Murray State and retained their spot in the latest FCS rankings.

As for USD, the Coyotes had their bye this past weekend, gear up to host Indiana State on Saturday, and also hung on their #5 spot.

Here is the latest FCS College Football poll from NCAA.com:

1 North Dakota State (43) 9-1 1387 1 2 Montana State (13) 9-0 1352 2 3 South Dakota State 7-2 1288 3 4 UC Davis 8-1 1213 4 5 South Dakota 6-2 1157 5 6 Southeast Missouri 8-1 1107 6 7 Montana 7-2 1009 8 8 UIW 7-2 950 9 9 Idaho 6-3 930 10 10 Mercer 8-1 929 12 11 Rhode Island 8-1 829 14 12 Villanova 7-2 799 13 13 Richmond 7-2 683 16 14 Tarleton State 7-2 680 7 15 Abilene Chrstian 6-3 650 17 16 Central Arkansas 6-3 447 11 17 Stony Brook 7-2 444 20 18 Illinois State 6-3 411 21 19 UT Martin 6-3 349 NR 20 William & Mary 6-3 290 24 21 North Dakota 5-4 246 15 22 Western Carolina 5-4 160 24 23 Chattanooga 5-4 158 18 24 Harvard 6-1 153 NR 25 Duquesne 6-2 102 NR

