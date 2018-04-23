South Dakota State Football: 2018 Spring Recap

There are a number of exclamation marks surrounding the South Dakota State football program this Spring. The Jackrabbits are coming off a program-best season which saw them advance to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the first time. They also have starting quarterback Taryn Christion back for one final season and are loaded on defense.

But there is one big question mark for the SDSU offense heading into 2018 - who is going to make-up for the graduations of talented wide receiver Jake Wieneke and tight end Dallas Goedert?

The Jackrabbits Spring Game provided us with some answers as a host of players caught passes from Christion, including a nifty one-handed grab from Jacob Brown for one of Christion's two TD throws in a 40-17 win for the Blue over the White.

Christion finished 9-of-17 for 160 yards in the game. Brown had 95 yards receiving. Cade Johnson, Alex Wilde, Adam Anderson, Skyler Cavanaugh, plus some newcomers will lead the receiving corps in 2018.

A couple of familiar faces - Isaac Wallace and Mikey Daniel anchor the running attack. True freshman Pierre Strong opened some eyes with 60 yards in 12 carries in the Spring Game.

Up front, SDSU is trying to replace two starters and is still a bit thin.

Defensively, there is depth at every position with a number of starters back, but there were some new faces making an impact Friday (April 20) night. Redshirt freshman Preston Tetzlaff had five tackles, true freshman Levi Brown had four.

The Jackrabbits' kicking game is in good hands with the returns of place kicker Chase Vinatieri and punter Brady Hale.

I talked with Head Coach John Stiegelmeier about the 2018 Spring Camp: