South Dakota State Football Announces New Offensive Coordinator

SDSU

The South Dakota State football team had a historic 2021 as they played the most football games in a calendar year than any team in FCS history.

All those wins took SDSU to the National Championship game in the Spring season and the semi-finals of the playoffs in the fall season.

With that success though always comes shuffling within the coaching staff as others get head coaching jobs and promotions throughout the sport.

The SDSU offensive coordinator from 2021 in Jason Eck moved on to become the head coach of the University of Idaho and now South Dakota State has announced their new offensive coordinator.

South Dakota State football has promoted Zach Lujan to offensive coordinator who had been their quarterbacks coach and will continue in that role as well as being the new OC.

South Dakota State Athletics released the news, in addition to some other coaching changes throughout the program.

Zach Lujan will take over as the Jackrabbits' offensive coordinator, while continuing to coach the team's quarterbacks. A former SDSU quarterback himself from 2014-16, Lujan began his coaching career in 2018 as running backs coach before moving over to mentor the quarterbacks a year later.

For more information on other coaching moves from SDSU, their current roster, and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

 

