South Dakota State Football to Host Augustana Vikings in 2024

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program is gearing up for their second consecutive FCS Title Game in early January.

News did break about the future beyond January on Tuesday however, as the 2024 Jackrabbit football schedule was announced.

There are a ton of highlights on the slate, but none will hit closer to home than an old rivalry renewed.

For the first time since 2004, the Jackrabbits and Augustana Vikings will meet on the football field.

Per GoJacks.com:

SDSU and Augustana, which were previously longtime rivals in the North Central Conference, will play each other for the first time since 2004. Overall, the Jackrabbits lead the series against the Vikings by a 43-15-2 count. Augustana posted an 11-2 overall record this fall and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

It's extremely exciting for our area college programs to come together and face off.

Fans of both schools will be in for a treat, as its a big opportunity for the state to show off the caliber of football programs that we have right here in South Dakota.

The game will be Saturday, September 14th at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. The kickoff time is set for 6:00, so it will be an under-the-lights affair between the Jacks and the Vikings.

Here is a shot of the entire schedule for the Jacks in 2024:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-12-19 152753 loading...

Source: SDSU Football on Twitter and GoJacks.com

