The 2022 South Dakota State football team has a lot of expectations on the field as they have continued to build a great program amongst the FCS ranks.

Get our free mobile app

Now fans are able to really start making their Fall plans as SDSU released their game times for all their home football games as well as the list of specials events that will coincide with the games.

Here is the complete release from the SDSU football team and the SDSU Athletic Department on their game times for the home schedule.

Game times and special event dates have been set for South Dakota State's 2022 home football schedule. Both of the Jackrabbits' nonconference games on their six-game home schedule are slated for 6 p.m. kickoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The Sept. 10 home opener against UC Davis, which is a rematch of an opening-round Football Championship Subdivision playoff game a year ago, has been tabbed as the annual Dairy Drive game, while the Sept. 17 meeting with Butler has been designated as the 2022 Beef Bowl. All four of SDSU's home games in Missouri Valley Football Conference action will kick off at 2 p.m., starting with an Oct. 1 matchup against Western Illinois. That contest will be the annual Hall of Fame Game, as well as the Precision Ag Bowl. The Jackrabbits welcome in-state rival South Dakota to Brookings on Oct. 8 in the South Dakota Showdown Series before closing the month with Hobo Day Oct. 29 versus Indiana State. SDSU closes out league play Nov. 12 versus Illinois State on Military Appreciation Day. Senior Day ceremonies also are planned for the regular season finale. An FCS playoff qualifier in each of the last 10 seasons, South Dakota State completed the 2021 campaign by tying the school record for wins in a season en route to an 11-4 overall record. The Jackrabbits advanced to the national semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Season tickets for SDSU football are on sale through JackrabbitTickets.com. Mini-plans will be available for purchase starting June 15 and single-game tickets will go on sale Aug. 1.

For more information on SDSU football, their current roster and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.