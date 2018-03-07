For the fourth time in school history, South Dakota State basketball fans are doubling their fun at the 'big dance', as both the Jackrabbit men's and women's teams have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in the same season, after a pair of victories in the Summit League Tournament championship games.

To celebrate, the school is hosting a pair of selection show parties in Brookings next week.

The men's selection show event is Sunday (March 11) at 4:00 PM at Cubby's Sports Bar and Grill. Shortly after 5:00 PM, the Jackrabbits will find out where they're headed when the brackets are officially announced on TBS.

A little more than 24 hours later it will be the women's turn.

Monday (March 12) at 5:30 PM, Cubby's will host the women's selection show event.

The women's bracket will be revealed beginning at 6:00 PM on ESPN.

The men's tournament begins with the First Four play-in games, in Dayton, Ohio, March 13 and 14.

First and second round games are March 15 and 16.

The regionals are March 22 and 23 in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and Omaha.

The Final Four is March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio.

The women's tournament starts March 16, with first round games games running through March 19.

The regionals will be March 23-26 in Albany, NY; Spokane, WA; Lexington, KY; and Kansas City, MO.

The Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio, March 30 and April 1.