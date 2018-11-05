For much of the 2018 season, the South Dakota State offensive line has been banged up, leading to a few lineup shuffles along the way.

But despite all of that the adversity up front, the Jackrabbit offense has been thriving - tops in the Missouri Valley Conference in both scoring and total yardage

One of the big reasons has been the play of left tackle Evan Greeneway, who is the league's Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The junior from Yankton graded out at 93 percent while not allowing a sack in SDSU's 59-7 win over Missouri State, Saturday (November 3) in Brookings.

In the victory, the Jackrabbits racked up 547 yards of total offense (283 yards rushing/264 yards passing) while the line did not allow a sack or tackle for loss.

On the season, the South Dakota State offense has only yielded eight sacks, which is tied for the fewest in the MVC.

Greeneway is one of just two offensive lineman to start every game this season for SDSU.