South Dakota Supply Chain Cream Cheese Shortage?

What happens if you can't get Cream Cheese?

When it's Christmastime in South Dakota we stock up on two things...Cream-of-Mushroom Soup and Cream Cheese. What happens if you can't get Cream Cheese?

That means no Cheesecakes, Bagels Schmeared with Cream Cheese, Dips, Fondues, Cheesy Potatoes, Pasta Dishes, and no frostings for your cookies and cakes!

We've all noticed the effects of the supply chain issues. Shortages of Thanksgiving turkeys, hard-to-find pet foods, chicken, auto parts, and even booze.

But why would supply chain issues be at the root of a Cream Cheese Shortage?

Lots of the supply chain shortages can be traced to items stuck on container ships stuck off the coast of California and unable to unload. But we aren't shipping in overseas sandwich spreads, are we?

There seem to be a number of contributing factors to the escalating Shortage of Cream Cheese.

Grubstreet.com explains that although some of the reasoning is somewhat nonspecific, “Kraft Heinz, the corporate behemoth that produces the cream-cheese base cites a spike in demand for its products.

They also point to labor shortages at various points and not enough packaging.

I'm not trying to cause a stampede of Cream Cheese panic buying, but is there going to be enough dairy product for holiday Pumpkin Cake Rolls, No-Bake Pineapple Cream Pie, or the best breakfast treat ever ... Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast with Strawberries and Whip Cream.

I wonder if I can make my own Cream Cheese at home? Do I need a churn?

