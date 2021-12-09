Oh No! Get Chicken Tenders While You Can In Sioux Falls

Chicken tenders are the one meal kids cannot get enough of no matter how many times they eat it. Adults...yeah, they love chicken tenders too but are just too afraid to admit it.

Believe it or not, there is another shortage on the horizon that does affect your beloved chicken tenders. This shortage might even make it more difficult to find chicken tenders including here in Sioux Falls. You might just have to sit your kids down when you share this tough news with them...

According to a recent article from USA Today, chicken tenders are apparently requiring "more processing and packaging to sell." USA Today reports:

The price of breast tenders has gone up to $3.54 per pound this week from $3.44 per pound at the same time last year, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture released on Dec. 3. Last week, the price went up to $3.98 per pound, the report said.

Chicken and other chicken products have already seen price increases this year. In all honesty, there have been multiple explanations why chicken and chicken products are seeing shortages. For example, some meat manufacturing companies cite high demands, labor shortages, and extreme weather conditions as the reasons behind the shortage issues. Then again, some companies are actually in denial of a chicken tender shortage or other chicken product supply delays.

In any case, don’t be surprised if you can't find chicken in the aisles or limited chicken items on the menu next time you're visiting a grocery store or going through the KFC drive-thru window!

