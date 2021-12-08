Sioux Falls Police Raid Home Find 17 Guns Stolen From Vehicles

The Sioux Falls Police reported on Wednesday that they found 17 stolen guns and other stolen items while serving a search warrant.

Back on October 14, a Sioux Falls resident called police saying that someone had broken into their vehicle in the 1000 block of West Glen Eagle Circle. One of the things taken from the vehicle was some Apple Air Pods.

The owner had used the GPS in the Air Pods to track down the location of the stolen Pods. It turned out the stolen Pods were inside a house in the 200 block of South Summit Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant to look for the stolen property.

Once Detectives were inside they ended up finding 17 stolen guns. The guns were seized and the process began of trying to track down the guns owners. At this time all the owners have been accounted for and notified.

A warrant for Possession of Stolen Property was issued to 23-year-old Mitchell Luis Arevalo. The warrant carries a $10,000 dollar cash bond.

The Sioux Falls Police know for sure that at least 12 of these guns came from unlocked cars. The guns were apparently stolen outside the city of Sioux Falls.

9 of the reports came from Minnehaha County, 2 from McCook County, 1 from Lincoln County, 1 from Moody County, and 1 from Lyon County, Iowa.

It's not known at this time if Arevalo actually stole the guns in his possession or had any involvement in the theft, but he was in possession of the stolen property.

Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens reminds you again, don't leave guns in your car overnight. Make sure your cars are locked.

Officer Clemens stated that there are criminals going around just checking for unlocked cars to burglarize and even if your car is locked you should not leave any guns in vehicles overnight.

The SFPD has seen it over and over again that stolen guns are then used in the commission of crimes.

