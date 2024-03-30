South Dakota Falls to Wyoming in WNIT Super 16
LARAMIE, Wyo.—South Dakota sophomore forward Carley Duffney scored a season-high 20 points as the Coyotes fell 84-52 to Wyoming on Friday night inside the Arena-Auditorium.
Duffney tallied 20 points to go with seven rebounds. It marked her fifth career 20-point game. Duffney made a career high 11-of-14 from the line with nine fouls drawn in the game. She has scored in double-figures for 11 of the last 13 games of the season.
Wyoming (18-14) outscored the Coyotes 54-20 in the paint for the difference of the game. Cowgirl junior 6-foot-4 center Allyson Fertig scored 24 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead Wyoming. Joining her in double figures were Marta Savic with 14 points, McKinley Dickerson with 12 points, Emily Mellema with 11 points and Malene Pedersen with 10 points.
The Coyotes close the season with a record of 23-13.
