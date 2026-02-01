Talk about a statement win.

The USD Coyotes hadn't taken down their rival SDSU Jackrabbits in Women's hoops in quite some time, and that skid ended on Saturday.

The two programs that both entered the contest near the top in the conference standings locked horns in Vermillion on Saturday afternoon.

What followed was just a taste of the action that will be on display here in Sioux Falls in the Summit League Tournament next month.

Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota women's basketball snapped a seven-game losing streak to South Dakota State with a 73-54 win over the Jackrabbits Saturday in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center as a part of the Interstate Series presented by First Interstate Bank.



A contested first half turned up all Coyotes in the second half as USD outscored SDSU 41-24 in the second half to run away with a 19-point win, South Dakota's largest win over SDSU since a 23-point victory over the Jacks in Vermillion during the 2021-22 season, USD's last home win in the series. The win snapped a seven-game skid to SDSU, with USD's last win in the series coming in the 2022 Summit League Championships game.



South Dakota State opened the game with a 17-14 lead after the first quarter, their largest lead of the game. From there, the Coyotes won the following three quarters by five, six, and 11 points to run away with the win.



Angelina Robles was the offensive star for the Coyotes, pouring in 25 points, including 6-for-7 from three and 5-for-5 at the free throw line. She passed 1,000 career points in the win as well. She also tallied four rebounds and three assists.



Outside of Robles, Elise Turrubiates had her second straight double-double, matching a career-high with 19 points and added 12 rebounds. She also added three assists and two steals. Molly Joyce contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.



After back-to-back midrange jump shots from Patience Williams , who returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game, and Turrubiates, SDSU went on a 7-0 run, its longest of the game, to lead 7-4. From there the two sides went back and forth, trading blow for the rest of the half. Neither side led by more than four points in the half as USD led 32-30. Turrubiates tallied 13 points and seven rebounds in the half.



South Dakota went 6-for-11 from three in the opening half, while keeping the Jacks to just 3-of-11. Jenna Hopp opened the second half with a three-pointer to give the Yotes a five point advantage. While SDSU didn't go away, Joyce hit a jumper with 1:03 left in the quarter to give USD the first double digit lead of the game.



After South Dakota State fought it back to single digits, Joyce found the bottom of the basket again to give USD a 59-48 lead with 7:03 to play. The Coyotes kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way, including stretching the lead to 20 with 1:22 to play.



The Coyotes shot 46.2% from the field and 44.0% from three. Meanwhile, the USD defense held SDSU to their second lowest scoring output of the season as the Jacks shot 37.0% from the field and 17.4% from three.

The Coyotes are now 17-6 on the season and 7-2 in Summit League play. South Dakota is on the road next week, playing at Denver on Thursday and Oral Roberts Saturday.

As for the Jackrabbits, they fell to 17-6 and 8-2 respectively, and will travel to take on St. Thomas on Wednesday night.

Source: GoYotes.com

