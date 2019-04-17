Chamberlain's Nash Hutmacher has dominated high school wrestling in South Dakota over the last few years, and now he is receiving national recognition.

Hutmacher, currently a junior at Chamberlain, stormed through the South Dakota wrestling championships this past February securing another heavyweight title in quick fashion. He wrestled four matches in a total time of 1:29 to win his third straight championship. Hutmacher increased his undefeated streak to 123 consecutive wins.

All of those accomplishments have now led to receiving top honors from the national media. USA Today has named Hutmacher to the All-USA Wrestling Third-Team. He is one of 42 wrestlers from around the country to receive a spot on either the first, second, or third teams.