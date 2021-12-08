South Dakota’s Great Places to Visit Here in Sioux Falls
It's become one of South Dakota's most recognized mottos, Great Faces, Great Places. And with that identifier comes pride for our businesses and their employees.
From local Sioux Falls businesses to those just a day trip away and for all that are in the Black Hills, the South Dakota Department of Tourism each year spotlights those that exemplify great service around the state.
The South Dakota Great Place Program in 2021 is honored to recognize these Sioux Falls outlets:
ClubHouse Hotel & Suites
Experience Sioux Falls
Falls Park Visitor Information Center
Hilton Garden Inn - Downtown Sioux Falls
McCrossan Boys Ranch
Who puts people first? They do. And, each business listed goes above and beyond and helps strangers at every opportunity. That is what separates them from all the rest.
Below are more South Dakota Great Place winners that are just a short drive from Sioux Falls:
Aberdeen
Wylie Park/Storybook Land
Belle Fourche
AmericInn by Wyndham
Brookings
Children's Museum of South Dakota
My Place Hotel
South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
South Dakota Art Museum
Swiftel Center
Visit Brookings
Chamberlain/Oacoma
Akta Lakota Museum at St. Joseph’s Indian School
