South Dakota’s Largest Gun Show Returns With 1,300 Tables
The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is coming back to Sioux Falls with its annual gun show.
The Sioux Falls Trophy Gun Show-The Big One will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24.
Get our free mobile app
Gun enthusiasts can stroll through over 1,300 tables on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
This will be The Big One! Literally with hundreds of tables displaying firearms and accessories.
Any gun enthusiast will want to plan a few hours to talk with the many collectors who will be in attendance. It could be you're looking for a gift. Maybe a special feature to trick out something in your collection.
And the price is right—just $10 admission at the door.
2024 Sioux Falls Area Concert Calendar [UPDATED]
2024 is looking to be another awesome year for live music in Sioux Falls.
We'll continue to see the Denny Sanford PREMIERE Center in Sioux Falls hosting big-name music acts.
There are also fantastic shows planned for Grandfalls Casino, The District, Icon, The Alliance, Bigs Bar, and more.
Here are the concerts that have been announced for 2024 in and around Sioux Falls.
Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns