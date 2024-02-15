The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is coming back to Sioux Falls with its annual gun show.

The Sioux Falls Trophy Gun Show-The Big One will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, 2024.

This will be The Big One literally with hundreds of tables displaying firearms and accessories.

Any gun enthusiast will want to plan a few hours to talk with the many collectors who will be in attendance. It could be you're looking for a gift. Maybe a special feature to trick out something in your own collection.

And the price is right—just $10 admission at the door.