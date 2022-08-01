South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?

We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?

Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.

A recent survey showed the biggest pet peeve in each of the 50 states and the results for the Mount Rushmore state may surprise you.

Get our free mobile app

According to the career-building site, Zippia, the biggest pet peeve in South Dakota is? Burping out loud. Yep, belching was picked by our state over all other pet peeves?

And it wasn't just South Dakota. In fact, 10 other states (Kansas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York) listed burping as their top overall pet peeve.

Surprisingly though even more states said slow internet was their biggest pet peeve, including both of South Dakota's neighbors to the east, Minnesota and Iowa. All total, 15 states (California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Vermont, and Maine) listed slow internet as the absolute worst pet peeve.

What about North Dakota? They went in a different direction entirely. It appears bragging isn't looked upon fondly in the Peace Garden state.

To see the full map and all the pet peeves, visit Zippia's article here.

Story Source: Zippia

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: