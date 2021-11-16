This is the time of the year when a lot of our doorways are beginning to get cluttered with more and more packages arriving for the holidays.

It's also prime season for porch pirates, those unscrupulous souls who search for unattended boxes that they can pilfer from right under our noses.

According to a new report from CCTY Camera World, larceny-theft, including package theft, is the number-one most reported crime in the country, with more than 2.4 million reported in 2020.

One-in-five Americans say they have been victims of package theft and a whopping 60 percent of us know of at least one person that has been impacted.

And it's not just a few low-cost items that are being swiped, nearly half (47%) of all packages stolen contained products valued at more than $200.

Even having it happen once is one time too many, but it is nice to know that in South Dakota, we don't have the same prevalence of porch pirates as much of the rest of the country.

The latest numbers show that the Mount Rushmore State recorded 1,273 larceny-thefts per 100,000 people, which is below the national average (1,398) and in the bottom third of all states (34th out of 50)

PLACES WITH FEWEST LARCENY-THEFTS (per 100,000 people)

Massachusetts - 912

Idaho - 912

Maine - 1,017

New Hampshire - 1,017

New Jersey - 1,035

Connecticut - 1,079

West Virginia - 1,120

Michigan - 1,121

Pennsylvania - 1,124

Wisconsin - 1,127

PLACES WITH MOST LARCENY-THEFTS (per 100,000 people)

District of Columbia -3,775

Louisiana - 2,352

South Carolina - 2,116

Hawaii - 2,093

Alaska - 2,066

Oregon - 2,022

Arkansas - 2,013

New Mexico - 1,989

Tennessee - 1,934

Washington - 1,908

The problem has gotten so bad that 14 states have passed or are considering laws enhancing penalties for porch piracy with many lobbying for the creation of a new crime category specifically covering these incidents.

Experts advise us to do things like electronically track our deliveries, install security cameras, purchase porch lockboxes, request nondescript packaging, and use alternative drop-off locations to cut down on thefts.

Speaking of packages, if you're the one doing the shipping this holiday season, here are some important cutoff deadlines you need to know from the nation's leading delivery companies to ensure your packages arrive in time for Christmas:

USPS

Ground Shipping: December 15

First Class: December 17

Priority: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 23

UPS

Ground Shipping: Estimated December 16 (Check UPS for details)

Three-Day Select: December 21

Second-Day Air: December 22

Next-Day Air: December 23

FedEx

FedEx

Ground Economy: December 9

Ground Shipping: December 15

Express Saver: December 21

Two-Day Service: December 22

Overnight: December 23

DHL

SmartMail Ground: December 11

SmartMail Expedited: December 15

SmartMail Expedited Max: December 17

DHL Economy Select: December 19

DHL Express Worldwide: December 22

DHL Domestic Express: December 23

