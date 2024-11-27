Spreads, Schedules, and Storylines for Thanksgiving NFL Football
NFL football on Thanksgiving Day has turned into as much of a tradition as much as mashed potatoes, turkey, and overeating.
Tomorrow, football fans (and a lot of non-football fans) across the country will tune in to watch three games take place, and we've got you covered with everything you need to know.
But it's not just Thanksgiving, as the NFL will also have a Black Friday game this year between the Chiefs and the Raiders.
Here's the details and drama for each game over the next few days in the NFL:
Thursday, November 28th
Chicago Bears (4-7) @ Detroit Lions (10-1) - 11:30 CBS
Spread - Lions favored by 9.5 points (ESPN Bet)
Score Total - 48.5 O/U (ESPN Bet)
Lions Storyline - Can the Lions snap a 7-game Thanksgiving losing skid?
Bears Storyline - The Bears have looked better lately. Can they finally get a win?
Bert's Pick - Bears keep it close, Lions take the cake (and the turkey leg) 24-20.
New York Giants (2-9) @ Dallas Cowboys (4-7) - 3:30 FOX
Spread - Cowboys favored by 3.5 points (ESPN Bet)
Score Total - 37.5 O/U (ESPN Bet)
Giants Storyline - Drew Lock gets the start. Can he jumpstart one of the league's worst pass offenses?
Cowboys Storyline - Dallas is WINLESS at home this year. Maybe the sun will no-show, and they'll have a chance.
Bert's Pick - Giants get a spark from Drew Lock, and stun Dallas on the road 23-17.
Miami Dolphins (5-6) @ Green Bay Packers (8-3) - 7:00 ESPN Sioux Falls and NBC
Spread - Packers favored by 3.5 points (ESPN Bet)
Score Total - 47.5 O/U (ESPN Bet)
Dolphins Storyline - Tua just tossed 4 TDs in last week's win. Can the Dolphins really make a run to the postseason? They need to win Thursday Night to do so.
Packers Storyline - Jordan Love finally didn't throw an interception last week. Can they stay dominant on the ground and keep the Dolphins explosive playmakers in check?
Bert's Pick - The Packers once again play just good enough to escape with a win 33-30.
Friday, November 29th
Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) @ Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
Spread - Chiefs favored by 12.5 points (ESPN Bet)
Score Total - 42.5 O/U (ESPN Bet)
Raiders Storyline - The quarterback shuffle returns for Vegas. Can the Raiders beat the Chiefs again?
Chiefs Storyline - Undefeated at home and getting healthier. Can Kansas City finally win a comfortable game?
Bert's Pick - This one will be comfier for Kansas City than any win this season. Chiefs roll to a 34-13 win.
There you have it! Don't miss out on any of the Turkey Day (or Black Friday) NFL action!
Listen to Green Bay Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!
Sources: ESPN.com NFL Scorecard - ESPN Bet
A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century
Iowa Born Sports Stars
Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks