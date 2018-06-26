Spring 2018 South Dakota High School Academic Achievement Team Awards
Over 60 varsity athletic and fine arts teams around the Sioux Falls metro area have been honored as part of the Spring 2018 South Dakota Academic Achievement Team Awards.
Each season the South Dakota High School Activities Association awards teams an academic achievement award if the group has a combined average GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is done during the fall, winter, and summer seasons.
The SDHSAA has released its list for spring 2018. Athletic and fine arts teams from Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Christian, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington all made the list. O'Gorman led the metro area with 12 activities selected, while Brandon Valley and Washington were right behind them with 11.
Brandon Valley (11)
- Boys Tennis
- All-State Jazz Band
- Newspaper
- Yearbook
- Student Council
- Large Group Orchestra
- Large Group Chorus
- Girls Golf
- Boys Track and Field
- Girls Track and Field
- Large Group Band
Sioux Falls Christian (9)
- Large Group Band
- All-State Jazz Band
- Student Council
- Large Group Chorus
- Girls Golf
- Girls Track and Field
- Boys Track and Field
- Boys Tennis
- Yearbook
Sioux Falls Lincoln (9)
- All-State Jazz Band
- Boys Tennis
- Girls Golf
- Large Group Band
- Newspaper
- Yearbook
- Student Council
- Large Group Chorus
- Girls Track and Field
Sioux Falls O'Gorman (12)
- Girls Golf
- Large Group Orchestra
- Large Group Band
- Yearbook
- Girls Track and Field
- Boys Track and Field
- Newspaper
- Boys Tennis
- large Group Chorus
- Literary Publications
- All-State Jazz Band
- Student Council
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (10)
- Boys Track and Field
- Boys Tennis
- Girls Track and Field
- Yearbook
- Large Group Chorus
- Newspaper
- Girls Golf
- All-State Jazz Band
- Student Council
- Large Group Band
Sioux Falls Washington (11)
- Yearbook
- Boys Tennis
- Girls Golf
- Boys Track and Field
- Girls Track and Field
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Band
- All-State Jazz Band
- Student Council
- Newspaper
- Large Group Orchestra
The SDHSAA initiated the academic achievement awards in 1996-1997. A full list of schools and programs honored for spring 2018 can be found here.
