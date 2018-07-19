Steph Curry Becomes Only Player Drafted in 2009 to Remain on Same Team

The recent trade between Toronto and San Antonio has shaken up the NBA, but it has also caused the 2009 NBA Draft to have a weird statistic.

DeMar DeRozan was drafted in the 2009 NBA Draft 9th overall by the Toronto Raptors. Prior to the trade this week, he has remained with the Raptors throughout his entire career.  Now that he has been moved, there is only one player from the 2009 NBA Draft that has remained with the team that drafted him.

Steph Curry now holds the interesting honor of being the only player to remain on the team that drafted him from his draft class. Curry is a three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP. There's no surprise that he hasn't gone anywhere else.

Think of some of the names that were drafted in 2009. Blake Griffin was drafted first overall. James Harden was selected with the third pick. Even guys like Ricky Rubio, Jrue Holiday, and Taj Gibson were all taken in that year. All of them have moved at least once during their career.

Here's a look at the first round (Pick, Player, Team Drafted Them, Current Team)

  1. Blake Griffin, LA Clippers, Detroit
  2. Hasheem Thabeet, Memphis, Yokohama B-Corsairs
  3. James Harden, Oklahoma City, Houston
  4. Tyreke Evans, Sacramento, Indiana
  5. Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, Utah
  6. Jonny Flynn, Minnesota, Free Agent
  7. Stephen Curry, Golden State, Golden State
  8. Jordan Hill, New York Knicks, Vancouver Knights
  9. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto, San Antonio
  10. Brandon Jennings, Milwaukee, Milwaukee (Via DET-ORL-NY-WAS-MIL with stops overseas)
  11. Terrence Williams, Brooklyn (New Jersey) Nets, Free Agent
  12. Gerald Henderson, Charlotte, Free Agend
  13. Tyler Hansbrough, Indiana, Guangzhou Long-Lions
  14. Earl Clark, Phoenix, Buducnost VOLI
  15. Austin Daye, Detroit, Reyer Venezia Mestre
  16. James Johnson, Chicago, Miami
  17. Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia, New Orleans
  18. Ty Lawson, Minnesota, Washington
  19. Jeff Teague, Atlanta, Minnesota
  20. Eric Maynor, Utah, Orlandina Basket
  21. Darren Collison, New Orleans, Indiana
  22. Victor Claver, Portland, FC Barcelona Lassa
  23. Omri Casspi, Sacramento, Memphis
  24. Byron Mullens, Dallas, Lakeland Magic
  25. Rodrigue Beaubois, Oklahoma City, Anadolu Efes
  26. Taj Gibson, Chicago, Minnesota
  27. DeMarre Carroll, Memphis, Brooklyn
  28. Wayne Ellington, Minnesota, Miami
  29. Toney Douglas, LA Lakers, Free Agent
  30. Christian Eyenga, Cleveland, Montakit Fuenlabrada

So when you're in need of a good stat to win a sports debate with a friend on a Friday or Saturday night, think of this and really impress them.

