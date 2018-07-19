The recent trade between Toronto and San Antonio has shaken up the NBA, but it has also caused the 2009 NBA Draft to have a weird statistic.

DeMar DeRozan was drafted in the 2009 NBA Draft 9th overall by the Toronto Raptors. Prior to the trade this week, he has remained with the Raptors throughout his entire career. Now that he has been moved, there is only one player from the 2009 NBA Draft that has remained with the team that drafted him.

Steph Curry now holds the interesting honor of being the only player to remain on the team that drafted him from his draft class. Curry is a three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP. There's no surprise that he hasn't gone anywhere else.

Think of some of the names that were drafted in 2009. Blake Griffin was drafted first overall. James Harden was selected with the third pick. Even guys like Ricky Rubio, Jrue Holiday, and Taj Gibson were all taken in that year. All of them have moved at least once during their career.

Here's a look at the first round (Pick, Player, Team Drafted Them, Current Team)

Blake Griffin, LA Clippers, Detroit Hasheem Thabeet, Memphis, Yokohama B-Corsairs James Harden, Oklahoma City, Houston Tyreke Evans, Sacramento, Indiana Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, Utah Jonny Flynn, Minnesota, Free Agent Stephen Curry, Golden State, Golden State Jordan Hill, New York Knicks, Vancouver Knights DeMar DeRozan, Toronto, San Antonio Brandon Jennings, Milwaukee, Milwaukee (Via DET-ORL-NY-WAS-MIL with stops overseas) Terrence Williams, Brooklyn (New Jersey) Nets, Free Agent Gerald Henderson, Charlotte, Free Agend Tyler Hansbrough, Indiana, Guangzhou Long-Lions Earl Clark, Phoenix, Buducnost VOLI Austin Daye, Detroit, Reyer Venezia Mestre James Johnson, Chicago, Miami Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia, New Orleans Ty Lawson, Minnesota, Washington Jeff Teague, Atlanta, Minnesota Eric Maynor, Utah, Orlandina Basket Darren Collison, New Orleans, Indiana Victor Claver, Portland, FC Barcelona Lassa Omri Casspi, Sacramento, Memphis Byron Mullens, Dallas, Lakeland Magic Rodrigue Beaubois, Oklahoma City, Anadolu Efes Taj Gibson, Chicago, Minnesota DeMarre Carroll, Memphis, Brooklyn Wayne Ellington, Minnesota, Miami Toney Douglas, LA Lakers, Free Agent Christian Eyenga, Cleveland, Montakit Fuenlabrada

So when you're in need of a good stat to win a sports debate with a friend on a Friday or Saturday night, think of this and really impress them.