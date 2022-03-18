Stone Temple Pilots Coming to South Dakota State Fair

One of the biggest rock bands of the 1990s is coming to South Dakota this summer.

Stone Temple Pilots will be headlining the South Dakota State Fair grandstand, Friday, September 2.

STP's roots go back to San Diego in the late 1980s when the band was known as Mighty Joe Young.

The band's lineup of Scott Weiland (lead vocals), brothers Dean DeLeo (guitar) and Robert DeLeo (bass, backing vocals), and Eric Kretz (drums) remained unchanged until Weiland was fired in February 2013.

During that 24-year run, which included a five-year hiatus from 2003 to 2008), STP put all six of their studio albums in the top ten on the charts, including the number-one Purple in 1994.

They also dominated the Mainstream Rock Chart with 14 top ten songs, including six number-ones:

'Plush' (1993)

'Interstate Love Song' (1994)

'Vasoline' (1994)

'Big Bang Baby' (1996)

'Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart' (1996)

'Lady Picture Show' (1996)

The band won its only Grammy in 1994 when 'Plush' took home top honors in the Best Hard Rock Performance category.

Chester Bennington replaced Weiland in 2013 before leaving in 2016. Jeff Gutt has fronted the band since November of 2017.

Overall, Stone Temple Pilots has 40 million records worldwide.

Pre-sales for the South Dakota State Fair show begin on June 6 for those eligible for the Friends of the Fair VIP table presale, followed by backrest holders and Friends of the Fair ticket presales.

General public ticket sales will begin June 21.

