Stroll Sioux Falls Hiring Event TODAY

You are wanted! South Dakota businesses all across the state are showing their job openings and would like to visit with you about coming to work.

As you scan locations the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation points out your pick of jobs in South Dakota.

SIOUX FALLS IS HIRING

Stroll Sioux Falls - November 16, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street.

Employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, schedule interviews and/or tours of their work sites, along with making job offers. Some of the businesses that will be looking to speak with you include:

Aerostar

Amesbury Truth

Avera Education and Staffing

Dairy Queen

Ross Dress For Less

