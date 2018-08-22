Expect more depth to be added to the defensive backfield for the Minnesota Vikings as it's being reported that the team will sign former Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka.

Iloka entered the NFL as the 167th (5th round) player chosen in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent every season of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, but that came to an end this past week when the team released him. The decision to release him has been credited to being a financial decision according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It didn't take long for Iloka to find a new home. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are now reporting that the strong safety will sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Questions quickly popped up regarding his potential salary, but also questions surrounding current safety Andrew Sendejo. It appears one of those questions may have been answered.

The opportunity reunites Mike Zimmer with Iloka. Zimmer coached Iloka for two years in 2012-2013 while he was the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

Iloka has 393 career tackles, nine interceptions, and two forced fumbles in his NFL Career. He has also played in all 16 regular season games for Cincinnati over the last four of five seasons.

