SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Summit League officials announced Wednesday that the men’s basketball game scheduled between South Dakota and North Dakota State on Saturday, Jan. 1, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The South Dakota men’s program is adhering to the Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols and this game will be deemed a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.

South Dakota’s next scheduled game is on January 8 at South Dakota State in Brookings.

Previous story:

Sioux Falls area Summit League college basketball games have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Summit League officials announced Tuesday that the South Dakota at North Dakota December 30 game and South Dakota State at North Dakota, January 1 game will not be played.

Other games in the league that were canceled include Omaha at Kansas City; December 30 and Denver at Kansas City; January 1.

Women's basketball games that have been canceled are Oral Roberts at Denver, December 30, and Kansas City at Denver, January 1.

In a release by the Summit League, all games will be deemed a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.

The Coyotes will next play at North Dakota State this Saturday while the Jackrabbits are scheduled to play at North Dakota.

The NSIC play will resume Sunday, January 2 with the Augustana University men and women hosting Wayne State at the Sanford Pentagon. The University of Sioux Falls teams will be in Marshal to play Southwest Minnesota State.

