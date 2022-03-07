All four South Dakota Summit League basketball teams advanced over the weekend to play in the semifinals on Monday.

Championship week is here and Jeff Thurn & Bert from Overtime on ESPN Sioux Falls will be broadcasting live Monday and Tuesday from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

South Dakota State used a balanced attack and big performances from Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson to grab an 87-79 victory over Omaha Saturday night.

A total team effort and a partisan crowd propelled South Dakota to a 74-61 win against Kansas City in the quarterfinals. All five Coyote starters scored in double figures while holding Kansas City to its lowest scoring output in 13 games.

For the ladies, the Jackrabbits opened the Summit League Tournament with a dominant 86-59 win over Denver. Myah Selland poured in a season-high 26 points to pace the Jackrabbit offense.

South Dakota's big three got an assist from a little one in advancing to the semifinals as Freshman Grace Larkins scored a career-high 23 points to give the Coyotes a 75-49 win over Western Illinois.

Here's how the week begins for the 40th Summit League Basketball Championship Semi-Finals:

Women

# 4 Oral Roberts vs #1 South Dakota State 12:30 PM

#3 Kansas City vs #2 South Dakota 3:00 PM

Men

#1 South Dakota State vs #5 South Dakota 6:00 PM

# 2 North Dakota State vs #3 Oral Roberts 8:30 PM

