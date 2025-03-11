South Dakota Men Lose Forte, Women Lose Duffney to Portal
Some off-seasons are more change-filled than others for certain College Basketball programs, and it appears that we've already gotten news of some changes coming for both the USD Men's and Women's programs.
The USD Women will lose Grace Larkins to graduation this offseason, and will also be losing Junior Carley Duffney to the transfer portal.
Here's an official post confirming the news:
Duffney was second on this year's Coyote team with 10.9 points per game.
On the Men's side, the loss of Chase Forte will be tough to swallow for USD. Forte was granted another year of eligibility and has also entered the portal:
Forte was the Summit League's Defensive Player of the Year and was one of the biggest contributors on the Coyotes high flying offense this past season.
*Update* In addition, news broke later on Tuesday afternoon that Dre Bullock was also planning to enter the portal:
