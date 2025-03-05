South Dakota and SDSU Schedule & Opponents for Summit Tourney

The Summit League Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments are here, officially tipping off on Wednesday evening from the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The USD Coyote Women have earned the 7-seed and will play Thursday afternoon, with their game occurring immediately before top seed SDSU takes to the court for the first time.

Here's a look at the schedule, opponents, and paths through the tournament for USD and SDSU Men's and Women's hoops this year.

Get our free mobile app

For the latest on the Summit League Tournaments, including ticketing information, visit TheSummitLeague.org!

Women's Basketball

*Denver and Omaha play Wednesday at 4:30pm CST. Start time for Thursday's game is an estimate. Will be played 25 minutes after the conclusion of the USD Game.

#7 South Dakota Coyotes vs. #2 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles - Thursday @ 12:00pm

Winner faces the winner of NDSU-UMKC on Saturday at ~2:30pm

#8/#9 Denver/Omaha vs. #1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits - Thursday @ 2:30pm*

Winner faces the winner of St. Thomas-UND on Saturday at 12:00pm

Men's Basketball

*Game time is an estimate. Game will tip off approximately 25 minutes following the conclusion of the USD Game.

#5 South Dakota Coyotes vs. #4 North Dakota State Bison - Friday @ 6:00pm

Winner faces the winner of Omaha-UMKC/ORU on Saturday @ 7:00pm

#6 UND Fighting Hawks vs. #3 South Dakota State Jackrabbits - Friday @ 8:30pm*

Winner faces the winner of St. Thomas-Denver on Saturday @ ~ 9:30pm

Don't miss any of the action this week at the Denny Sanford Premier Center!

Source: SummitLeague.org