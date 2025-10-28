The South Dakota Coyote football program will debut a new look in their matchup Saturday at home against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The inspiring 'Sungmanitu' helmets will debut for Native American Heritage Day on Saturday.

The design was made in collaboration with USD's Native Student Services, and hits the nail on the head.

Here's a look at the meaning, inspiration, and significance of the design this weekend in the words of many that were involved:

Not only is it a cool looking design and helmet, but it's a nod to the Native American history and impact upon our great state and region.

For a full description of the helmets that will debut on Saturday, visit GoYotes.com.

USD plays host to #8 North Dakota Saturday inside the DakotaDome, a 1:00 kickoff time.

