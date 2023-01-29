Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

The National Football League has a long regular season and playoffs that only allows two teams to advance to the Super Bowl.

Those two teams are now set for Super Bowl LVII as the Eagles and Chiefs will play for all the marbles.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both won on Championship Sunday and advanced to the biggest game in the sport.

Kansas City defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a go ahead field goal in the final seconds to advance to their third Super Bowl in six seasons.

The game was a back and forth affair and Patrick Mahomes scampered for a first down, followed by a 15 yard penalty from the Bengals to set up the Chiefs for the winning field goal.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in dominating fashion to make it back to the Super Bowl for the second time in a handful of years.

Philadelphia played a great game from start to finish and were aided by the fact that both quarterbacks for the 49ers got hurt during the game, forcing San Francisco to run the ball the majority of the game.

Super Bowl LVII is set for February 12, in Glendale Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

It is going to be a very good matchup between two teams that have been there before and both have different attributes that have led them to this point.

For more information on Super Bowl LVII, other teams throughout the NFL and news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.