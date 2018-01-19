Super Bowl Red Carpet Rolled Out in Minneapolis for the Super Fan

For the Super-Fan Minneapolis will have an unprecedented list of events leading up to this years Super Bowl. It's more than just the game!

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images Adam Bettcher/Getty Images loading...

There's two ways to look at this. One-the Super-Fan who loves football and already has a ticket to the game and will be in Minneapolis starting on January 26th for a ten day party. Two-the Super-Fan who doesn't have a ticket but will still take in the Bold North for those ten days.

Once you start looking at the Twin Cities calendar of events you will be overwhelmed!

Did you know that there is a Zip Line across the Mississippi River? Yup, and it's already sold out. Check out the St. Paul Winter Carnival too.

No shortage of entertainment from local faves to super star performers. And many of the concerts are free.

And since the Super-Fan will spend 10 days constantly on the go he or she will defiantly get hungry. No worries. See if you can try every joint that is offering a Juicy Lucy. My favorite is still Matt's Bar.