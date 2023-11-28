Get our free mobile app

Not that we are seeing a shortage of pork in this country, this is one pig that is not welcome. And, I'm quite certain that Hormel won't be producing any Super Pig Bacon in the near future.

Wildlife and state officials are calling it an invasion. The difficult-to-eradicate population of wild hogs has Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana on alert as they pose a threat to native species.

In a report by USA TODAY, the feral swine population was first introduced in North America in the 1500s and has expanded across more than three-quarters of the country.

WHAT IS A SUPER PIG

Some call it an ecological train wreck. And, the most invasive animal on the planet. They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boars with the size and high fertility of domestic swine. The Super Pig is a hybrid between a European wild boar and a domestic pig.

Feral swine have been reported in at least 35 states, according to the USDA. The agency estimates the swine population in those states totals around 6 million.

DESTRUCTIVE SPECIES

The Super Pig is known for their survival skills and has grown in numbers throughout Canada. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says feral hogs cause approximately $2.5 billion in agricultural damages each year.

SOLUTION FOR STATES

The USDA has provided funding to 33 states since launching the National Feral Swine Management Program in 2014, according to Mike Marlow, an assistant program director. He said their goal is to eradicate wild pigs where populations are low or emerging and to limit the damage where they're already established such as in Texas and southeastern states. (Source: CBS News)

The program has had success in some states that had small populations like Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Washington, he said. The animals are spotted occasionally and quickly killed off in North Dakota.

