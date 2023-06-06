Surprising NFL Team Linked to Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings have long been trending towards a divorce. Although we have yet to see any resolution in the matter via trade or release of the veteran, it often seems as though a split is inevitable.

Cook, who has been linked to a few AFC East teams, notably the Miami Dolphins in the trade market, may very well be released if no trade can be worked out.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old will likely have a large contingent of teams interest if he is to be released, with one in particular that could be very interesting.

Per an article at Pro Football Talk, Cook may end up out West with the Denver Broncos:

G.M. George Paton served as assistant G.M. in Minnesota when Cook was drafted, six years ago. Also, Broncos coach Sean Payton wants a heavy rotation of running backs. The money will be the issue. The Broncos have $11.7 million in cap space. A trade of Cook’s current salary of $10.4 million to Denver won’t happen, absent a restructuring.

The familiarity certainly makes the landing spot an interesting possibility, but as noted there are some financial hurdles.

Sean Payton will need additional talent in the backfield this season as starting running back Javonte Williams works his way back from a season ending injury.

Cook has rushed for 5,993 yards in his career as a Viking, which places him third on the all-time list for Vikings backs, trailing only Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith.

Vikings fans will surely miss Cook if and when he departs from the team, but until that departure is finalized, I'm not so sure he's going anywhere.

