Survey: South Dakota Has Some of the Best Christmas Spirit in U.S.

If you've noticed a little more Christmas cheer in the air around South Dakota this season, you're not alone.

The Mount Rushmore State is the in midst of an influx of holiday spirit.

At least according to a newly released survey.

Finder.com is out with their latest ranking of Christmas spirit in all 50 states, and this year South Dakota is the biggest mover on the list.

After a very forgettable number 35 showing in 2020, the state has jumped an incredible 31 spots to land in the top five nationwide in 2021.

South Dakota's number-four showing, behind only Iowa, West Virginia, and Utah, was based on a combination of charitable giving, holiday decorating and spending, and searches for Christmas songs.

And while we rank near the middle when it comes to giving, we make up for it when it comes to holiday tunes.

South Dakotans had the top search interest in America for 'Christmas Songs' in 2021, according to Google Trends.

STATES WITH THE MOST CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

Iowa West Virginia Utah South Dakota Nebraska Delaware Mississippi Connecticut Virginia Maryland

So where are the best places in South Dakota to experience some of that abundance of Christmas cheer?

Check out the top ten Christmas cities in the state.

STATES WITH THE LEAST CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

North Dakota Hawaii New York Nevada Colorado Rhode Island Arizona Wyoming Texas Missouri

