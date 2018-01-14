T-Pain Performs Small Show Before NFC Divisional Game

Fans at US Bank Stadium got treated with a short little show before the divisional round of the play playoffs Sunday.

Hip-hop artists T-Pain was in the building hanging out with DJ Skee before the game and actually performed a few of hit songs.

At the first game of the season, which just happen to be against the Saints as well, country music artist Jamey Johnson performed "In Color" as part of the Salute To Service campaign.

These are small and simple things that the NFL needs to continue doing to keep fans engaged and interested when numbers and ratings are down.