Take A Look At New Sculptures In Downtown Sioux Falls

When the weather warms up in the Sioux Empire, you'll notice more people getting outside and exploring downtown Sioux Falls, especially tourists. One of the main attractions that draw thousands of visitors to the city every year is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is known to be the largest outdoor exhibit that features sculptures year-round on Phillips Avenue as well as throughout other parts of the city. This now includes the Historic District. Well over 800 sculptures have been on display throughout the duration of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

If you've been walking around downtown Sioux Falls the last couple of days, you probably have noticed the latest editions to this year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. My friend Hannah and I sure enjoyed seeing the new sculptures!

Every year, we take a stroll downtown to admire the new artwork in the city. It was just a sheer coincidence we were downtown when some new sculptures were unveiled!

Check out these exciting new sculpture additions to Downtown Sioux Falls!

2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Sculptures

What’s your favorite new sculpture?

