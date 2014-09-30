TBS (which is no stranger to funny baseball commercials ) has put together this perfect parody of the classic 'Boom Goes the Dynamite' video, which you can watch for the hundredth time below:

The video is priceless. It's even got the grainy feel to make it more authentic. And kudos to Pedro Martinez for delivering the trademark "Boom goes the dynamite" line. He's almost as much of a natural in front of the camera as he is on the mound.