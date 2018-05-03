TBT: Mike Miller’s Shoeless 3 Pointer in the NBA Finals

Mike Miller is the greatest basketball player to come out of the state of South Dakota and we have seen him do some amazing things in the NBA.

From winning the NBA Rookie of Year to Sixth Man of the Year to NBA titles to even shooting 3 pointers in the NBA Finals with one shoe, Miller has showed us a ton over the years.

Now that he has retired from the NBA and began a coaching career at the University of Memphis, we are going find any occasion we can to remind ourselves of his NBA career.